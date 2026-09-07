Titans Add Another Ex-Jets Veteran to Robert Saleh’s Defense

Former New York Jets coach Robert Saleh received a second chance at being an NFL head coach this offseason when the Tennessee Titans brought him in to revitalize the culture in Nashville.

To implement his program and culture, Saleh brought a lot of familiar faces with him to Tennessee, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

All offseason long, the Titans have been signing ex-Jet defenders and even made a trade to bring in a former first-round edge rusher. On Monday, they made another.

Jim Wyatt, who covers Tennessee for the team’s official website, reported that the Titans were signing veteran defensive back Isaiah Oliver to their practice squad, giving Saleh another ex-Jet who is likely familiar with his defensive scheme.

Robert Saleh’s Ex-Jets Love Affair

All offseason long, Saleh has made a habit of adding former New York Jets defenders to his new team. It started with acquiring edge Jermaine Johnson in a trade during the Scouting Combine, for whom they flipped nose tackle T’Vondre Sweat in a 1-for-1 deal.

Johnson was one of three Jets first-round picks in 2022, when Saleh was still the head coach. His best season as a pro came in 2023, under the defensive-minded head coach’s tutelage.

Saleh continued to add former Jets players once free agency rolled around. On Day 1 of the legal tampering period, Tennessee put the full-court press on signing defensive tackle John Franklin-Myers to a three-year, $63 million deal, reportedly beating out the San Francisco 49ers for his services.

The former Denver Bronco made his name with the Jets and was a staple of Saleh’s defensive front from 2021 to 2023. Franklin-Myers racked up 17.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, and one interception throughout his New York tenure.

Saleh also added former Jets safety, Tony Adams. The undrafted free agent out of Illinois spent the first four years of his career with New York and was a diamond-in-the-rough find by the front office and coaching staff.

Finally, veteran pass rusher Jacob Martin and defensive lineman Solomon Thomas signed with the Titans in free agency, bringing the grand total of ex-Jets on the 53-man roster up to five.

It remains to be seen if this will work out in Tennessee’s favor. It’s not like Saleh had that much success in New York.

Isaiah Oliver’s Jets Tenure

Oliver began his career with the New York Jets in 2024, signing with the team after a five-year run with the Atlanta Falcons and one season with the San Francisco 49ers.

The veteran defensive back offered plenty of versatility as both a cornerback and safety, and appeared in 31 games over the last two seasons with the Jets, starting nine of them.

He recorded 112 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and broke up six passes in coverage.

Oliver’s Jets tenure would come to an unfortunate end in Week 15 of last season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, suffering a season-ending knee injury.

The former Falcons draft pick spent the summer with the Arizona Cardinals, but was unable to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. He now finds himself on the Titans’ practice squad, with hopes of making an impact in 2026.