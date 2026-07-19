Jets Listed as ‘Logical Landing Spot’ for Ex-Cowboys All-Pro

The New York Jets were recently pushed to add some star power to the roster.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report listed the Jets as a “logical landing spot” for free agent cornerback Trevon Diggs.

“There was a time when cornerback Trevon Diggs was considered one of the NFL’s up-and-coming stars. As a member of the Cowboys in 2021, he received first-team All-Pro honors while leading the league with an impressive 11 interceptions,” Knox wrote.

“Even when Diggs was an exciting playmaker, though, his level of consistency left something to be desired. During his All-Pro campaign, for example, he surrendered 907 yards in coverage. He was a Pro Bowler again the following season, but also allowed a completion rate of 65.5 percent,” Knox revealed.

“And since suffering a torn ACL in 2023, Diggs has been a tier below where he previously was,” Knox bluntly stated.

“However, Diggs is still just 27 years old and could quickly resurrect his career if 100 percent healthy. Given the way the past few seasons have gone for him, though, he might make the most sense for a rebuilding team willing to take a risk on a risk-reward player in its secondary,” Knox explained.

Getting Into the Facts With Diggs

Diggs, 27, will turn 28 during the 2026 season.

The former Alabama product originally entered the league as the No. 51 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Across his six years at the NFL level, Diggs has appeared in 67 games and has made 64 starts. With those opportunities, Diggs has registered 20 interceptions, 63 pass deflections, has scored two defensive touchdowns, forced two fumbles, secured a fumble recovery, had one sack, and totaled 242 tackles.

Diggs has seemingly done it all. He is a former first-team All-Pro, a two-time Pro Bowler, and he led the league in interceptions (2021).

Diggs’ superpower of taking the ball away could come in handy for a Jets defense that didn’t record a single interception in 2025.

Clearly, the Jets aren’t satisfied with their cornerback room. When the Detroit Lions parted ways with Terrion Arnold, the Jets were one of four teams that reached out immediately to gauge interest.

Jets Should Probably Punt on This Idea

Diggs is an incredible talent, but the Jets should ride it out with the youngsters.

Brandon Stephens is the big-money veteran of the group. He is 28 years of age, and he will turn 29 during the 2026 season.

The rest of the group is filled with young players and interesting test subjects. Over the last two years, the Jets have invested top-100 picks in D’Angelo Ponds and Azareye’h Thomas. If you added a Diggs, those players would get further buried on the depth chart.

The Jets need to find out if these are starters, bench players, or none of the above. The 2026 season is an important evaluation campaign for those players.

It’s risky rolling with inexperienced players and one-year wonders. It could totally backfire, but sometimes you have to risk it to get the biscuit. The Jets aren’t considered a Super Bowl contender. If they were, maybe a Diggs addition would make more sense.