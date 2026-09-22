Jets Sign Super Bowl Champion LB in 1st Move After Packers Loss

The New York Jets are bolstering their linebacking corps.

NFL Insider Connor Hughes of SNY revealed that the Jets have signed veteran linebacker Troy Reeder to the 53-man roster.

Reeder, 32, won a Super Bowl ring as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

The former Penn State and Delaware product spent the first three years of his career with the Rams. He then spent a year with the Los Angeles Chargers. Reeder had a cup of coffee with the Minnesota Vikings during the 2023 offseason. Then he returned to the Rams, where he spent the next three years.

Most recently, Reeder was with the Detroit Lions for a month during the summer before joining the Jets practice squad at the end of August. Now he is moving up to the active roster.

Reeder was elevated from the practice squad to play in the game in Week 2 versus the Green Bay Packers.

Getting Into the Numbers

The veteran linebacker is listed at 6-foot-3 and weighs 245 pounds.

Across his seven years in the league, Reeder has appeared in 107 games and has made 38 starts. He is set to enter his eighth season in the NFL. With those opportunities, he has collected 338 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, five sacks, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, and 12 pass deflections.

According to Pro Football Reference, Reeder has cut his teeth both on defense and on special teams. Reeder has totaled 2,109 defensive snaps and 1,775 special teams snaps.

What Does It All Mean?

The Jets signed someone to the 53-man roster. That means a corresponding move has to be coming to create an opening.

During the Jets’ Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers, they lost a pair of linebackers to injuries: Francisco “Kiko” Mauigoa (quad) and Marcelino McCrary-Ball (ankle). After the game, head coach Aaron Glenn didn’t provide an injury update. The next day, Glenn said he wouldn’t have an update until Wednesday, September 23.

One possible thing that could happen is one of those two injured linebackers being placed on injured reserve. That would create a roster spot for Reeder, who plays the same position. If either player were placed on IR, they would be forced to miss the next four games at a minimum.

The Jets haven’t announced that as the corresponding roster move; this is merely speculation.

“Injuries to McCrary-Ball and Mauigoa probably accelerated this, but it seemed like the likely path when he was signed last month. Reeder is an experienced vet who has played a lot of football, particularly on special teams,” The Jet Press posted on X.

Injuries to McCrary-Ball and Mauigoa probably accelerated this, but it seemed like the likely path when he was signed last month.Reeder is an experienced vet who has played a lot of football, particularly on special teams. https://t.co/XzTdPWjkIy— The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) September 22, 2026

On top of those injuries, Jamien Sherwood was banged up heading into Week 2 with a knee. He started off as a limited participant in practice, but in the final two practices of the week, he was a full participant.

Linebacker was one of the few positions on the Jets roster heading into the 2026 season where the team couldn’t afford to have an injury. Clearly, their depth is being tested early on.