$9.5 Million Jets Starter Immediately Called Winner After 1 Practice

Quality over quantity, I guess.

All it took was one practice for New York Jets nose tackle T’Vondre Sweat to be crowned a winner by beat reporter Nick Faria from the Jets on SI team.

“It took one practice for me to see exactly why the Jets were so happy to acquire Sweat from the Tennessee Titans this offseason. On two straight run plays up the middle, Sweat feasted off a double team, allowing other players to eat. The offense would’ve been lucky if they gained a yard,” Faria bluntly stated.

“Bringing in a nose tackle is always tricky. They aren’t the player many fans think of as being the key cog on defense. Sweat won’t generate the same kind of buzz as David Bailey, for instance,” Faria explained.

“But his role in controlling the line of scrimmage will fundamentally change how teams try to run the ball against New York this season. Based on Tuesday’s practice, running up the middle won’t work anymore,” Faria wrote.

Sweat, 25, has two years remaining on his $9.5 million rookie contract. He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2028.

Slow and Steady Wins the Race

Two Jets players returned to practice this week for the first time during training camp: Sweat and pass rusher Joseph Ossai.

Head coach Aaron Glenn confirmed that both players remain on a pitch count in practice.

“Yeah, they are. Again, we have a management plan for those guys. Man, they just got back. So, it wouldn’t be wise for us to just throw them out there and just let them go. Today was a day that we wanted to hit 40 reps with our one’s, and we actually hit that. We might hit 42 with those guys. And I’ve already explained that this is what I’m trying to get our guys calloused to play 65 or 75 plays a game. And going into Week Four, we’re going to hit those 40 reps. Next week, it’ll be 50 reps, and then we’ll have a scrimmage at the very end that’s going to get guys about 65 reps. So, our guys will be ready to play Week 1 when it comes to that,” Glenn explained.

Sweat Breaks His Silence

The big man spent the majority of training camp on the NFI [Non-Football-Injury-Or-Illness] list. That means Sweat hadn’t spoken with the media in months. That changed on Tuesday, August 18.

Sweat said it “felt amazing” to be back on the field with his teammates. He expressed frustration for not being out there over the last several weeks but shared, “I feel good, and I’m ready to go.”

This was also the first time that Sweat got to chat with the Jets media. He was asked about being traded from the Titans, “Well, I mean it is what it is. I’m in a happy place, and that’s all I can really say about that.”

Sweat was asked if he has any personal goals for the 2026 season.

“Win,” he responded.

“I don’t really got no personal goals. Man, I just go out there and play my best every single game, and I just want to win,” Sweat added.