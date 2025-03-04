Hi, Subscriber

Jets Expected to Part Ways With $21 Million Starter in Free Agency

Tyler Conklin, Jets
New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin celebrating after a big play during an NFL game.

In NFL free agency you can add players, but you can also lose them.

NFL Insider Connor Hughes of SNY revealed that the latter will happen to the New York Jets with veteran tight end Tyler Conklin. He “isn’t expected to return”, Hughes said.

Conklin’s three-year $21 million contract is set to expire ahead of free agency.

Conklin Was an Incredibly Productive Jets Free Agent Addition

The Jets didn’t do much winning during Conklin’s tenure on the team. Gang Green went 19-32 over the last three seasons.

However, the former Central Michigan product was able to produce some big numbers on the football field.

He finished with 170 receptions for 1,622 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Conklin appeared in 50 of 51 possible games during his three seasons with the team. The only game he missed for the Jets was for the birth of his first child. The Conklins had a baby boy named Fletcher.

A new regime has taken over at 1 Jets Drive. With that comes inevitable roster turnover. The only tight end currently under contract is Jeremy Ruckert.

More Details on Conklin’s Free Agency Interests

According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, Conklin has interest in staying with the Jets this offseason.

However, there is expected to be competition in free agency for his services.

“He should have a decent market in a weak free agency class at the [tight end] position,” Rosenblatt revealed.

Conklin, 29, has a chance to cash in on the open market once again. Spotrac’s calculated market value expects the veteran tight end to receive a juicy raise on his next contract.

He is projected to sign a three-year deal for $27 million in free agency. That $9 million annual salary would rank No. 13 among the highest-paid tight ends in football, per Spotrac.

Pro Football Focus projects him to land the same deal in free agency. A three-year deal for $27 million with $16.25 million of that guaranteed.

“It’s a thin free-agent class at tight end, though there is some quality depth at the position in the draft, so it will be an interesting market for the higher-floor, lower-ceiling players like Conklin. You know exactly what you’re going to get with Conklin, which carries some value: a reliable check-down outlet after providing chip help in pass protection with sure hands and someone who can make the first guy miss and scamper for a few extra yards,” PFF wrote in his free agency profile.

Conklin receiving a raise on his prior deal with the Jets shouldn’t be surprising. Each year the NFL cap goes up by a considerable amount. That means more money for the players. Plus Conklin was productive during his time with the green and white.

He is unlikely to ever evolve into an All-Pro player at the position, but he brings a consistent high floor to an offense. That is incredibly valuable to NFL teams.

If his market doesn’t develop as others project there might be a backdoor chance he could return to the Jets. However, with a weak tight end class, Conklin shouldn’t have any problem finding work.

