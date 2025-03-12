Hi, Subscriber

Jets Receive Brutal News on Tyler Conklin Amid Free Agency Action

Tyler Conklin, Jets
Getty
New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin reacting in the middle of an NFL game.

The New York Jets could be left without a dance partner at the tight end position.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed on Tuesday, March 11 that it “doesn’t sound like TE Tyler Conklin is coming back” to the Jets in free agency.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said Conklin has a strong market. NFL analyst Will Parkinson confirmed that multiple teams are interested in his services on the open market.

Jets Are Between a Rock and a Hard Place

If Conklin is out of the picture, that doesn’t leave many options left in free agency for the Jets at tight end.

Pro Football Focus posted a list of the top-200 free agents that are available. The only tight end that is left on that list is Evan Engram who was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared on social media that Engram has already had visits with the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers respectively. It doesn’t sound like he will be on the market much longer.

The only tight end the Jets currently have under contract is Jeremy Ruckert.

Ruckert, 24, entered the league as the No. 101 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. During his three seasons in the pros, Ruckert has caught 35 receptions for 264 receiving yards. Ruckert has appeared in 41 games and has made 15 starts, but hasn’t scored a touchdown during his NFL career.

The former Ohio State product did spend two years in college with new Jets quarterback Justin Fields. Perhaps there is hope that the two can rekindle an old flame in 2025, but expectations aren’t very high for Ruckert based on what he has shown so far.

 

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.

