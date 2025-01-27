Jets Predicted to Add Monster Sized Pass Catcher: ‘Catches Everything’

Hi, Subscriber

Tyler Warren, Penn State
Getty
Former Penn State tight end Tyler Warren reacting in the middle of a college football game.

The New York Jets need to blow up the tight end room in 2025.

Longtime former scout and current NFL Network television personality, Daniel Jeremiah, predicted the Jets would take Penn State tight end Tyler Warren with the No. 7 overall pick in his first mock draft.

“Warren is one of my favorite players in this draft. He will be popular with his quarterback and running backs as a difference-making in-line tight end,” Jeremiah explained.

“Warren catches everything, hauling in 104 of his 135 targets this season for 1,233 yards and eight scores. Penn State used him all over the place — slot, out wide, in-line, in the backfield — and he produced no matter the alignment,” ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr said.

Jets Need a Playmaker at The TE Position

Warren is listed at 6-foot-6 and tips the scales at 257 pounds.

Kiper ranked him as the No. 1 tight end in this class and the No. 13 overall best player in the 2025 NFL draft.

“Warren is super versatile. He can be used as a traditional in-line tight end, at H-back, at fullback, out of the slot or lined up out wide. He’s a reliable pass catcher, and once the ball is in his hands, he can break free. Warren had 700 yards after the catch this season,” Kiper said. “He was incredible against USC in October, hauling in 17 catches for 224 yards and a TD. It tied for the most single-game catches by a tight end in FBS history.”

Warren was at Penn State for five seasons. He was rarely used as an offensive weapon in his first three seasons. However, over the last two years, Warren has completely taken over.

During that period, Warren totaled 138 receptions for 1,655 receiving yards, and scored 15 touchdowns.

At the end of the 2024 season, the Jets had five tight ends on the 90-man roster. However, two of the three that were on the 53-man roster are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents: Tyler Conklin and Kenny Yeboah.

The only other tight end who was on the 53-man roster is Jeremy Ruckert who bluntly has been a flop since entering the league.

Jets Have a Chance to go Back in The Time Machine

Last year there was a lot of debate on Jets social media about what the team should do in the draft. Gang Green held the No. 11 overall pick in the first round.

A lot of fans wanted the Jets to select Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. However, plenty of other fans debated the positional value of a tight end with a top-11 pick in the draft.

Ultimately the Jets passed on Bowers for Penn State offensive lineman Olu Fashanu.

Fashanu ended up appearing in 15 games and made seven starts in the trenches. While Bowers ended up having the greatest rookie season in NFL history.

The former Georgia product caught 112 receptions for 1,194 receiving yards and scored five touchdowns during his rookie campaign.

Gang Green missed out on that last year, but they could get a different version this year with Warren.

NFL draft analyst Russell Brown of Fantasy Pros and Betting Pros told me on “Boy Green Daily” that Warren is worthy of a top-10 selection in this class.

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

