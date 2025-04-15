Hi, Subscriber

$20 Million Jets Veteran, 8-Time Pro Bowler Announces Retirement

  • 817 Views
  • 20 Shares
  • Updated
Tyron Smith, Jets
Getty
New York Jets offensive lineman Tyron Smith speaking during his media availability.

The NFL journey has come to an end for New York Jets offensive lineman Tyron Smith.

Smith, 34, is signing a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Dallas Cowboys, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

“A five-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler, Smith played 13 stellar seasons in Dallas before his final season with the Jets,” Rapoport added.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Smith Failing With the Jets Was the Theme of Their 2024 Season

The green and white inked Smith, a five-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowl selection, to a one-year deal with a maximum value of $20 million this past offseason.

The majority of those incentives were built around playing time. On paper, the risk for the Jets with this deal was Smith’s questionable injury history.

The former USC product hadn’t played a fully healthy season since 2015 when he signed with the Jets last offseason. When Smith was on the field, he was elite. However, his inability to stay on the field due to injury had plagued him for a decade.

Smith was one of several veteran additions the Jets added on one-year deals in 2024. That group included other players like wide receiver Mike Williams and pass rusher Haason Reddick.

The Jets pushed all of their chips into the middle of the table, going all in. It didn’t work out.

Surprisingly, the reason it didn’t work out for Smith wasn’t injury-related but rather performance-related. He allowed five sacks, which was the most he had given up since 2015. It was only the third time during his career he had allowed 4+ sacks during a season.

Eventually, Smith’s season ended when the team placed him on injured reserve due to a neck injury.

The Jets Still Got Some Value out of the Smith Addition

Smith will join a long list of free agency failures in Jets history for his on-field impact or lack thereof.

The signing wasn’t a complete waste, though.

Gang Green inked Smith in free agency and then double dipped by selecting offensive tackle Olu Fashanu with the No. 11 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Fashanu revealed shortly after he was drafted that his idol growing up was Smith. He said he used to watch tape of Smith on his tablet before he went to bed.

Fashanu received one-on-one training/mentoring from one of the most decorated left tackles in NFL history. That impact can’t be quantified on paper.

Smith said throughout training camp that Fashanu consistently stayed after practice and always peppered him with questions about his preparation and being a pro at the NFL level.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

Read More
,

New York Jets Players

Tony Adams's headshot T. Adams
Braelon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Zack Bailey's headshot Z. Bailey
Zaire Barnes's headshot Z. Barnes
Andrew Beck's headshot A. Beck
Jarrick Bernard-Converse's headshot J. Bernard-Converse
Kris Boyd's headshot K. Boyd
Anders Carlson's headshot A. Carlson
Michael Carter's headshot M. Carter
Irvin Charles's headshot I. Charles
Jimmy Ciarlo's headshot J. Ciarlo
Andre Cisco's headshot A. Cisco
Micheal Clemons's headshot M. Clemons
Malachi Corley's headshot M. Corley
Byron Cowart's headshot B. Cowart
Isaiah Davis's headshot I. Davis
Jamin Davis's headshot J. Davis
Zach Evans's headshot Z. Evans
Obinna Eze's headshot O. Eze
Olumuyiwa Fashanu's headshot O. Fashanu
Justin Fields's headshot J. Fields
Sauce Gardner's headshot S. Gardner
Xavier Gipson's headshot X. Gipson
Breece Hall's headshot B. Hall
Bruce Hector's headshot B. Hector
Thomas Hennessy's headshot T. Hennessy
Neal Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Tyler Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Jermaine Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Zonovan Knight's headshot Z. Knight
Zack Kuntz's headshot Z. Kuntz
Allen Lazard's headshot A. Lazard
Kohl Levao's headshot K. Levao
Adrian Martinez's headshot A. Martinez
Phidarian Mathis's headshot P. Mathis
Marcelino McCrary-Ball's headshot M. McCrary-Ball
Will McDonald's headshot W. McDonald
Braiden McGregor's headshot B. McGregor
Austin McNamara's headshot A. McNamara
Max Mitchell's headshot M. Mitchell
Jarius Monroe's headshot J. Monroe
Thomas Morstead's headshot T. Morstead
Josh Myers's headshot J. Myers
Xavier Newman's headshot X. Newman
Derrick Nnadi's headshot D. Nnadi
Kene Nwangwu's headshot K. Nwangwu
Chukwuma Okorafor's headshot C. Okorafor
Isaiah Oliver's headshot I. Oliver
Josh Reynolds's headshot J. Reynolds
Jeremy Ruckert's headshot J. Ruckert
Jamien Sherwood's headshot J. Sherwood
Jaylin Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
John Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
Jackson Sirmon's headshot J. Sirmon
Stone Smartt's headshot S. Smartt
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Brandon Stephens's headshot B. Stephens
Qwan'tez Stiggers's headshot Q. Stiggers
Tre Swilling's headshot T. Swilling
Leonard Taylor's headshot L. Taylor
Tyrod Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Joe Tippmann's headshot J. Tippmann
Jordan Travis's headshot J. Travis
Jay Tufele's headshot J. Tufele
Alijah Vera-Tucker's headshot A. Vera-Tucker
Carter Warren's headshot C. Warren
Eric Watts's headshot E. Watts
Rashad Weaver's headshot R. Weaver
Quinnen Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Quincy Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Pokey Wilson's headshot P. Wilson
Garrett Wilson's headshot G. Wilson
Easop Winston's headshot E. Winston
Greg Zuerlein's headshot G. Zuerlein

Latest Jets News Alerts

Allen Lazard : Agrees to pay cut

Lazard and the Jets have agreed to reduce his 2025 salary from $11 million to $2.5 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. It's the third season of a four-year contract that now includes $1.75 million guaranteed for 2025, after Lazard barely played in 2023 but rebounded last season to score six touchdowns in 12 games (10 starts). He turned 29 in December and may now end up in an open competition for WR roles behind No. 1 Garrett Wilson. This will be Lazard's first season playing for a team that doesn't have QB Aaron Rodgers.

Comments

$20 Million Jets Veteran, 8-Time Pro Bowler Announces Retirement

Notify of
1 Comment
Follow this thread
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x