Patriots Could Steal Jets QB After Drake Maye Injury: Insider

The New England Patriots are in desperation mode. Drake Maye was seriously injured during the Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions.

“The Patriots are concerned that QB Drake Maye fractured his ankle, per sources. Maye remained in Germany to undergo additional testing to determine whether he needs surgery. Either way, he is out indefinitely, if not for the season,” ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter posted.

With that QB uncertainty, the Patriots could poach a New York Jets passer to solve their problems.

NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler mentioned Jets quarterback Will Levis as a possible solution. He is currently on the Jets’ practice squad.

Levis has a “direct tie” to Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. They were together during the 2023 season with the Tennessee Titans. That was Vrabel’s final season as the head coach, and he was part of the brain trust that invested the No. 33 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft to select Levis.

The former Penn State and Kentucky product started nine games during his rookie season under Vrabel’s watch. With those opportunities, Levis completed 58.4% of his passes, threw for 1,808 passing yards, and had an eight touchdown to four interception ratio.

He also carried the ball 25 times for 57 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Jets May Heavily Consider Blocking This Maneuver

With the NFL trade deadline in the rearview mirror, the Patriots are limited on their options at the quarterback position.

Levis is attractive because it wouldn’t cost New England a draft choice. They could simply pluck Levis off the Jets’ practice squad and add him to their 53-man roster.

Typically, players give their current team the right to match. So the Jets could block Levis leaving by signing him to their own 53-man roster. That may heavily be in consideration for the Jets, considering starting quarterback Geno Smith’s uncertain status after he left Week 10 with an injury.

If Smith is unable to suit up in Week 11 and they lose Levis, that would leave the Jets with only one quarterback between the active roster and practice squad: Cade Klubnik.

Ripple Effects of Maye Injury

The Jets have one more matchup with the Patriots on December 27 in Week 16. If Maye is unable to play, that would dramatically increase the Jets’ chances of winning that game.

Normally that would be good news, but in the Jets’ case that could be detrimental news to their standing in the 2027 NFL Draft order.

The Jets sit at 2-8 after losing a fifth straight contest in Week 10. According to ESPN’s projection models, they have just a 0.1% chance of making the playoffs this season.

Purgatory is the worst place to be in the league. You either want to be competing for a championship or sitting at the top of the NFL Draft order in an attempt to change your fortunes.

If the Jets beat the Patriots in Week 16 with their backup or potentially third-string quarterback, it wouldn’t have the same sizzle as if Maye were playing, and that could jeopardize where they’re picking in the first round of April’s draft.