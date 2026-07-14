Insider Reveals One of the ‘More Likely’ QB Trade Targets for Jets

Which quarterback could the New York Jets add to the team before the start of the 2026 season?

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic called Tennessee Titans passer Will Levis “one of the more likely potential targets.”

“I would characterize him as one of the more likely potential targets on this list, because there’s no place for him anymore on a Tennessee roster with Cam Ward and Mitchell Trubisky. He is a flawed quarterback and turnover-prone, but his athleticism and arm talent are undeniable and worth pursuing if it only takes a late draft pick or a waiver-wire claim,” Rosenblatt wrote.

Likely Only One Way the Jets Land Levis

Levis, 27, has one more year left on his $9.5 million rookie contract through the 2026 season.

It feels unlikely that the Titans would trade Levis to the Jets, at least, before their Week 1 matchup.

Levis has been around the team all offseason and has been gaining intimate knowledge of the playbook. If Tennessee traded him to the Jets, it would provide them a potential advantage ahead of the season opener.

Now, if the Titans cut Levis, it would be up to the football Gods if he lands with the Jets.

At that moment in time, the talented passer would then be subject to the waiver system. During the offseason and through September, the waiver order is based on the original draft order from 2026.

In other words, the Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 1 overall waiver wire priority. So if they want to add any player that gets waived over the next two plus months, they will have the first crack at that player. If they claim a player, they must immediately create a roster spot by dumping someone else.

Rosenblatt described the Raiders’ QB room as “busy” in this article, so that feels like an unlikely landing spot. If Las Vegas passed, that would clear the way for Levis to land with the Jets, who hold the No. 2 overall waiver wire priority.

Some Depth Couldn’t Hurt for the Jets

ESPN’s Rich Cimini continues to say on the “Jets Collective” podcast that he doesn’t believe Geno Smith’s legal situation will affect his availability for the 2026 season.

At the time of publication, no one has been charged or arrested in the “assault allegations” case.

Cimini said even if someone was these types of things drag out and we would likely not get any punishment from the league until potentially 2027.

Smith is only under contract with the Jets through the 2026 season.

Still, it doesn’t hurt to be proactive. A Levis addition would add some insurance in the room. The backup is always just one injury away from stepping into the lineup.

At the Gang Green Beach Club, Cimini told some fans that there were some up and down moments from rookie Cade Klubnik throughout the spring. He has a shot to win the QB2 job in training camp.

Is he ready to step into an NFL game? Only the Jets know the answer to that question. If they don’t know the answer, then they owe it to themselves to continue to explore potential QB additions this offseason.