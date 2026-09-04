Jets Accused of Sneaky Behavior Ahead of Titans Game

On Thursday, September 3, the New York Jets worked out quarterback Will Levis.

Some people accused the Jets of sneaky behavior ahead of their scheduled matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.

“Jets trying to get that inside info lol,” Titans podcast host TicTacTitans posted on X.

Jets trying to get that inside info lol https://t.co/BJSSEceWTC— TicTacTitans (@TicTacTitans) September 3, 2026

Another Titans analyst responded, “They trying to get that intel😂.”

They trying to get that intel😂 https://t.co/lMe4Jy1UB5— Two Tone Ronde⚔️ (@TwoToneRonde) September 3, 2026

“We all know why they worked out Levis,” a Titans fan stated.

We all know why they worked out Levis https://t.co/rexjmrceO1— Two-Tone Blue Nation (@TTBN_Tailgates) September 3, 2026

“Or the Jets just doing some extra scouting for the Titans in Week 1?” a social media user responded.

Or the Jets just doing some extra scouting for the Titans in Week 1? https://t.co/ljigXKRnFe— Cameron Symlar (@CameronSym10) September 3, 2026

ESPN New York’s Jake Asman admitted that he “Would love to see the Jets sign Will Levis to the practice squad. At the very least, pick his brain on [Brian] Daboll’s offense before facing the Titans in Week 1. And beyond that, he’s better than [Bailey] Zappe with more upside. What’s the downside?”

Would love to see the Jets sign Will Levis to the practice squad. At the very least, pick his brain on Daboll’s offense before facing the Titans in Week 1. And beyond that, he’s better than Zappe with more upside. What’s the downside? https://t.co/I7SZYHCUua— Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) September 3, 2026

You Can Easily Connect the Dots

Levis, 27, spent the first three and a half years of his career with the Titans. This offseason, the Titans completely turned over the coaching staff. There is so much unknown about what Robert Saleh’s defense is going to look like and, specifically, what this version of the Brian Daboll offense will present.

Someone who, in theory, would have some great intel on both of those questions is Levis. He crossed over with this new regime for months this offseason. During that time, he likely got an in-depth understanding of the playbook and the defense he went up against.

Are the Jets genuinely interested in Levis? They do have an uneven quarterback situation behind veteran starter Geno Smith. So that is feasible. Or are the Jets just simply interested in picking Levis’ brain to pick up any information that’ll improve their chances of beating the Titans in the season opener?

The only potential problem is: how much does Levis know?

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed an interesting nugget at his press conference about players potentially sharing intel when they move on to a new place.

“There are some concepts and things we’ve held that we haven’t shown. Because we know players are going to be moving all over (after roster cuts),” Schottenheimer said via Jon Machota on X.

If the Titans employed that same strategy, then Levis wouldn’t have all of the information that some fans originally thought.

Head coach Aaron Glenn was asked how deep he was into the game prep for the Titans game in Week 1.

“I’ve been looking at it quite a bit. Obviously, the first game for a number of coaches is always the shaky one because you just don’t know exactly what you’re going to get. You could look at film of the past of both coaches and start to think, okay, well this is the system, but it’s always going to be a wrinkle. If you’re good with your major concepts, and I’m just a firm believer that your base concepts should be able to be successful against whatever a team brings out, and that’s why I’ve been saying before, I want to make sure our majors, that there’s no gray, in our majors the players know it like the back of their hand,” Glenn responded.