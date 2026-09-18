Surprise Jets Injury Causes Concern Before Packers Game

The New York Jets got some good and bad news on the latest injury report. You never like to see players pop up on the injury report who weren’t previously listed.

On Thursday, September 17, the Jets listed pass rusher Will McDonald as a limited participant with an ankle injury. McDonald wasn’t listed on the injury report on Wednesday, September 16.

That means somewhere between the end of practice on Wednesday and the end of practice on Thursday, McDonald got banged up.

“Jets injury report: Will McDonald, their most effective rusher in Week 1, shows up on the report with an ankle injury. Something to watch,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini posted on X.

Would Be a Tremendous Loss for the Jets

After the Week 1 contest between the Jets and the Tennessee Titans, ESPN’s Mina Kimes said, “Watching the Jets—Bailey had some nice moments, but goodness Will Mcdonald IV was unblockable. Explodes off the line.”

McDonald, 27, has always had the potential, but it hasn’t always translated to the field. He has appeared in 48 games and has made 29 starts. With those opportunities, McDonald has collected 22.5 sacks, 49 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, three pass deflections, two pass deflections, and 26 tackles for loss.

The former Iowa State product had an uneven training camp, according to reporters. It looks like the pieces are coming together during the regular season.

This is the result of a combination of factors. Karl Dunbar is one of the best defensive line coaches in the NFL. Former Jets defensive lineman Mike DeVito told me on “Boy Green Daily” that Dunbar has a special talent for unlocking players’ true potential. He is playing with better edge talent this year. So opposing offenses have to spread the attention to multiple defenders.

“I thought he did some good things. They’re definitely some things that he has to improve on, and that’s going to be every player. He’s a rookie and he’s still learning. I thought he’s shown flashes of him being able to get off the ball and get after the quarterback. Then being able to set an edge and do all the things that we ask those edge guys to do. He’s only going to get better. He’s only going to get better. So, I was happy with what he did,” head coach Aaron Glenn said when he was asked about David Bailey.

Return Likely Put on Hold

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said pass rusher Joseph Ossai is “getting really, really close” to returning earlier this week. It doesn’t seem like that’ll transpire this week.

For the second straight practice, Ossai didn’t practice with a foot issue.

Battle of Attrition

The Jets may be missing some pieces, but the Packers could be as well.

On the latest injury report, Green Bay listed nine players as either limited participants or didn’t practice at all. That list included some key straws that stir the drink for the team:

The Packers are already hurting starting the season 0-1, but they could be down several key players.