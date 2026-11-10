Former Will McDonald Suitor Could Circle Back to Jets Amid Trade Demand

The NFL’s trade deadline is looming at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, and at 2-7, the New York Jets feel like they should be sellers.

All reports surrounding the team suggest they’re looking to hang onto as many pieces as they can, despite the fact that their season is effectively over.

One player who clearly wants out is pass rusher Will McDonald IV, who, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, requested a trade early Monday morning.

Again, the Jets have indicated that they’re not interested in selling off assets, unlike last year’s trade deadline.

But it also could just be a tactic to get better offers from prospective teams. Could a rumored McDonald suitor from this past offseason circle back for the former first-round draft pick?

Buccaneers Could Pursue Edge Will McDonald

SNY’s Connor Hughes dropped an interesting nugget on his show Jets Final Drive on Monday, saying the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were interested in trading for McDonald at last year’s trade deadline, but the New York Jets were not willing to deal him.

“Bucs really wanted him. Tampa. They called Mougey, and Mougey was like, ‘You can’t have Will but you can have Jermaine (Johnson) and they were like, ‘We don’t want Jermaine; we want Will,'” Hughes said.

One year later, could Tampa Bay circle back around for the Jets’ pass rusher?

The Buccaneers are just 3-6, which would indicate that they should be closer to sellers than buyers at the trade deadline. But thanks to the fact that they’re in the lowly NFC South and are just one game behind the currently leading Carolina Panthers, they could absolutely still win the division.

Making a move for a player like McDonald could add a nice boost to a relatively weak Tampa Bay pass rush. Right now, Todd Bowles’ unit is tied for the 27th-least amount of sacks in the NFL with only 17 through eight games.

McDonald isn’t a one-man wrecking crew by any stretch, but his speed and athleticism would at minimum soak up enough attention to free up the Bucs’ other pass rushers.

It won’t be cheap for Tampa Bay, though, as the Jets are reportedly turning down some pretty lucrative offers for their former first-round draft pick.

Jets Reportedly Turned Down Day 2 Pick For Will McDonald

The New York Post’s Brian Costello added some context to McDonald’s trade demand on Monday, giving some details on his strained relationship with the New York Jets and some of the offers they’ve turned down for his services.

“My understanding is Will McDonald’s trade request came after he had multiple conversations with the Jets coaches about an increased role on defense. Those desired changes have not occurred, as evidenced by his 24 snaps in Kansas City on Sunday, leading McDonald to seek a fresh start with another team,” wrote Costello in a post on X.

“McDonald has been particularly frustrated by the fact that other teams have tried to engage the Jets in trade talks with offers in the 2nd round range and the Jets have refused.”

If the Jets are seriously turning down offers of a Day 2 draft pick for McDonald, there is something seriously wrong in the front office.

For a guy who hardly plays as is, netting another premium draft pick seems to be the best course of action here, regardless of which team is offering it.