Bears Can Pivot From Khalil Mack Trade to 24.5-Sack Edge Hunting Team Change

The Chicago Bears continue to seek upgrades on defense including a pass-rusher, and a talented one in the AFC East has just requested a trade that creates an opening.

Will McDonald IV of the New York Jets has officially asked out after expressing displeasure with his role on the defense of a team that appears to be deadline sellers after sending safety Andre Cisco to the Detroit Lions on Monday, November 9 in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round draft pick.

“My understanding is Will McDonald’s trade request came after he had multiple conversations with the Jets coaches about an increased role on defense,” Brian Costello of the New York Post reported via X. “Those desired changes have not occurred, as evidenced by his 24 snaps in Kansas City on Sunday, leading McDonald to seek a fresh start with another team.

“McDonald has been particularly frustrated by the fact that other teams have tried to engage the Jets in trade talks with offers in the 2nd-round range and the Jets have refused,” Costello continued.

Khalil Mack Still Represents Best Value for Bears in Trade for Edge-Rusher

Getty Pass-rusher Khalil Mack of the Los Angeles Chargers.

McDonald is a legitimate pass-rush threat and fits what the Bears want. The problem is the notion of paying a second-round pick in exchange.

Chicago flipped two first-rounders (2027, 2028) to the Tennessee Titans for defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, while also sending that franchise a fourth-round selection in 2027 for a fifth-rounder back in 2028.

That deal limits significantly the amount of next year’s capital the Bears retain, as well as what the team can legitimately send out without completely depleting its draft stores next year.

As of Monday, the Bears hold both their second- and third-round selections in 2027, as well as a fifth-rounder from the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago’s own picks in the sixth and seventh rounds, per Spotrac.

Khalil Mack of the Los Angeles Chargers, who is 35 and on a one-year contract, should cost in the range of a fifth-round pick, which is perfect for what the Bears need.

Adding him on a half-year rental then moving on to draft an edge-rusher with high upside on Day 2 next April would help the Bears compete better this season while also preparing the position group for the future.

However, the Chargers have remained firm that they won’t deal Mack, despite a league-worst 0-8 record and an injury to QB Justin Herbert on Sunday.

Will McDonald IV Has Strong Contract Value Through 2027

Getty New York Jets edge-rusher Will McDonald IV.

If L.A. holds to that position, McDonald becomes a viable option for the Bears. But the juice may not be worth the squeeze here due to cost concerns.

McDonald has tallied 19 quarterback pressures, 12 hurries, three sacks and a forced fumble on 277 snaps played through nine games this season. He put up eight sacks in 2025 and tallied 10.5 sacks two years ago during his second professional campaign.

A former first-round pick out of Iowa State in 2023, McDonald is in the fourth season of his four-year, $16.3 million rookie contract. The Jets have already exercised the fifth-year club option on that deal, which pays McDonald $14.475 million in 2027.

Given another year and a half on a cost-controlled contract, plus McDonald’s proven ability to impact opposing quarterbacks (24.5 career sacks) and his age (27), his value is significant — particularly to a Super Bowl contender like the Bears (7-2).

The two relevant questions with one day remaining before the deadline are whether the Jets will explore a trade for McDonald, and whether the Bears might be willing to send off their second-round or third-round pick in 2027 to add another pass-rusher for the stretch run?