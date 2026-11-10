Jets Crowned ‘Winners’ After Colts Tear-Down at NFL Trade Deadline

The New York Jets didn’t do a whole heck of a lot at the NFL trade deadline. Despite that, Dan Treacy of Sporting News crowned the Jets as the “sneakiest winners” of the deadline based on the moves the Indianapolis Colts made.

“The Jets’ hopes for 2027 and beyond rest on next April’s draft, when they will have three first-round picks and the chance to potentially select a franchise quarterback. Their chances of picking near the top improved ahead of the deadline,” Treacy said.

“New York’s own pick was already headed toward the top of the draft with the team sitting on just two wins. While the path to the No. 1 pick might be too difficult, it could land within the top five selections,” Treacy speculated.

“The Colts’ tear-down massively benefits the Jets, who own Indianapolis’ first-round pick. The Colts didn’t trade Jonathan Taylor, but losing Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner, Josh Downs turns an already-struggling team into one that will be an underdog in most of its games the rest of the way,” Treacy stated.

“The other first-round pick owned by the Jets comes from the Cowboys, whose outlook is brighter than the Colts’ but dimmer than it could’ve been after a quiet trade deadline. A year after sending its first-round pick to New York for Quinnen Williams, Dallas stood pat on Tuesday, meaning a flawed 4-5 team that still has games against the 49ers, Seahawks, Rams and Jaguars didn’t get better,” Treacy continued.

Could It Have Been Better?

Sure, the Colts could have traded their superstar running back, which would have dramatically decreased their chances of winning. However, if we’re being honest, their chances of winning games weren’t very high anyway.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter revealed the updated depth chart for the Colts wide receiver room:

Colts’ current WR room on active roster:🏈Deion Burks🏈Laquon Treadwell🏈Ashton Dulin🏈Nick Westbrook-Ikhine🏈Anthony Gould https://t.co/JRxrrOGOue— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2026

This roster isn’t very talented. Indy has lost five games in a row, and they sit at 2-7.

“I understand most fans want to be miserable right now but the Colts are not suddenly going to start winning games after trading a majority of their roster. Again – the Jets don’t need THEIR pick to be 1st overall. So long as the Colts are bad as they’ve been that is ALL that will matter,” beat reporter Nick Faria of Jets on SI posted on X.

The Jets hold three first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft. According to the latest update from Tankathon, the Jets would hold the No. 4 overall pick (via the Colts), the No. 6 overall pick (their own), and the No. 13 overall pick (via the Dallas Cowboys).

For the tanking crowd, the Jets play several teams in front of them in the draft order, including the Los Angeles Chargers (0-8) and the Miami Dolphins (1-7). So, in a way, they control their own destiny. If they lose those games, the path to the top of the draft is very clear for the green and white.