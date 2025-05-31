Jets Hero ‘Fighting’ to Save His NFL Job Months Before Season

One New York Jets player is on the path to go from hero to zero.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said that wide receiver Xavier Gipson “will be fighting for a roster spot” over the coming months.

Gipson was once the belle of the ball. The former undrafted free agent made the team in 2023, which was highlighted on HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”

One of my favorite stories from #Jets being on #HardKnocks last year was Jason Brownlee & Xavier Gipson making the 53-man roster as UDFAs. NYJ would like Brownlee back on the PS, but he might get claimed off of waivers. Good luck buddy either way!pic.twitter.com/u2Dw9lfcoM — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 28, 2024

In Gipson’s very first NFL game, he took an overtime punt return 65 yards to the house in walk-off fashion to upset the Buffalo Bills, 22-16.

However, it has been all downhill since for the talented playmaker.

Gipson Has Struggled to Make a Consistent Impact Since

The former Stephen F. Austin product has returned 66 punts through his first two NFL seasons. Gipson has totaled 585 return yards on those attempts and has averaged 8.9 yards per punt return.

Last season, he averaged 8.1 yards per punt return. According to ESPN, Gipson ranked No. 27 in the NFL in that category.

Gipson has also received opportunities on the offensive side of the ball. As a rookie, Gipson appeared in 45% of the offensive snaps. However, as a sophomore, Gipson only appeared in 17% of the offensive snaps.

Through the first two years of his NFL career, Gipson has racked up 27 receptions for 268 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown. He also added a rushing touchdown.

Now with a slew of new names entering the wide receiver room, Gipson could be on borrowed time.

Gipson’s Path to a Roster Spot and Beyond

While some may be writing the epitaph of Gipson’s career in the green and white, the fat lady isn’t singing yet.

Gipson will have an opportunity to fit into the backend of the WR room, but where he will cut his teeth on this team is as a return man.

Jets special teams coordinator Chris Banjo spoke to the media for the first time since being hired this week.

When Banjo was asked to assess the competition among the returners, the first name he mentioned was Gipson.

“Obviously, you know Xavier Gipson. I think everyone knows what he has been able to do. He has been able to flash. We consistently challenge him on a daily basis,” Banjo said.

.@antwanstaley asked #Jets special teams coordinator @Chris1Banjo to assess his returners. The first name he mentioned was Xavier Gipson… 👀 NYJ is also experimenting with rookie Arian Smith back there. 🎥 @nyjets #JetUp LINK: https://t.co/0J9dy0t4KP pic.twitter.com/KxAAgMeNCg — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 31, 2025

That wasn’t by accident. Gipson is the most proven player they have in the return game. That doesn’t guarantee him a job, but it certainly gives him a leg up on his competition.

Gipson has a path to save his job and make some noise in 2025, it’ll be up to him to seize it.