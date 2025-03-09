Ex-Jets QB Zach Wilson Connected to Starting Gig in Free Agency

Last offseason the New York Jets jettisoned Zach Wilson to the Denver Broncos in a trade.

Wilson went from the hopeful franchise quarterback to the bottom of the depth chart. However his fortunes could change this offseason.

“I do expect the Tennessee Titans to snag a veteran quarterback in this market. They are gauging that interest right now over the weekend planning for free agency,” ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler explained on the Friday, March 7 edition of “NFL Live.” “I don’t sense it’ll be that top of market Sam Darnold type player. It could be a mid-tier type option. Maybe even like a Zach Wilson type player who has been a backup who still has some upside they can bring in.”

.@JFowlerESPN believes the Titans will opt for a “veteran quarterback” this off-season. “[It] could be a mid-tier type option. Maybe even like a Zach Wilson type player.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/6NHAQzasWu — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 7, 2025

Fowler revealed that Miami quarterback Cam Ward “will be firmly on Tennessee’s radar and could be the pick at No. 1. If they do that, they just need somebody to hold down the fort for a year.”

Jets Are Once Again in the Search for Its Next QB

It is groundhog day once again for the Jets. The vicious cycle continues for the Jets as they search for their present and future at the quarterback position.

During the 2021 offseason, the Jets traded Darnold to the Carolina Panthers to have the opportunity to snag a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick.

Since 2009, the Jets have taken three swings at the quarterback position with a top-five pick in the NFL draft.

Mark Sanchez at No. 5 overall out of USC, Darnold at No. 3 overall out of USC, and Wilson at No. 2 overall out of BYU.

Sanchez achieved team success with back-to-back trips to the AFC Championship game, but he only lasted five years in New York. Darnold only lasted three years with the Jets. Wilson also only lasted three seasons.

A vicious cycle. A tale of the Jets journey to find its next great quarterback.

ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano revealed that the Jets are “interested” in trading up to the No. 1 overall pick with the Titans. Connor Hughes of SNY confirmed that the Jets and Titans have had discussions about a potential trade for that top pick.

Maybe the Jets are ready to make another top draft swing for a young passer.

A Ton of Smoke Around the Jets and QB Justin Fields

Before we get to the 2025 NFL draft, we have the free agency period.

“The player I’m curious about in FA is Justin Fields. It sure seems like the Steelers or the Jets,” NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said on social media.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz said on X previously Twitter that the Jets are “high” on Fields ahead of free agency.

“They love his athleticism, leadership traits, ability to move the pocket and maybe most importantly, believe his best football is ahead of him. Could Fields be GM Darren Mougey’s first big free agency signing,” Schultz openly asked.

The #Jets are high on Justin Fields, according to multiple sources. They love his athleticism, leadership traits, ability to move the pocket and maybe most importantly, believe his best football is ahead of him. Could Fields be GM Darren Mougey’s first big free agency signing? https://t.co/hcoKhlGHRB — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 8, 2025

