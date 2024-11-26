Jets Bring Back ‘Old Friend’ With Surprise Reunion, Sign Ex-Seahawks Pass Catcher

The New York Jets have brought back a familiar face.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared on social media that the Jets are signing veteran running back Zonovan ‘Bam’ Knight to the practice squad.

“The Jets are also bringing back an old friend,” Pelissero described.

He also revealed that the Jets signed former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Easop Winston Jr.

Jets Add Some Depth to the Offensive Skill Positions

Knight originally joined the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

In that rookie campaign, Knight appeared in seven games and made four starts. He toted the rock 85 times for 300 rushing yards and he scored one rushing touchdown. The former NC State product also had 13 receptions for 100 receiving yards.

He was with the team through the 2023 offseason, but was released just ahead of final roster cuts. The talented running back quickly found a new home with the Detroit Lions. He was with the team for the next year and a half, but was dumped ahead of final roster cuts in late August.

Knight had been a free agent until he just signed with the Jets this week.

Gang Green also added a new receiver to their pass-catching group. Winston, 27, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Over the last five seasons, he has spent time on the Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns, and most recently with the Seahawks from 2022 through early September of 2024.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound receiver hasn’t gotten on the field much at all. Winston only has one reception for five yards in his career. He also brings some return ability to the table. As a punt returner exclusively he averaged 11.9 yards per return during his only NFL action back in 2021.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.