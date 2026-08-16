NFL Football Games Today: Are Preseason Games on TV Schedule for Sunday, Aug. 16?

After a loaded slate of NFL preseason games, fans will have to wait to watch more football. There are no NFL football games on TV for today, Sunday, August 16.

The next set of NFL football games is not until Thursday, August 20. Fans may go through withdrawal as the next few days will take place without NFL games on the schedule.

There are two games on the NFL schedule for Thursday, August 20, with a national television double-header. The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Houston Texans at 8 p.m. Eastern on August 20, on ESPN.

It will be worth watching whether No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza will take snaps in the Raiders-Texans game. Additionally, the San Francisco 49ers will battle the Las Angeles Chargers on August 20, at 10 p.m. on NFL Network.

Fans should mark Saturday, August 22, as a key date on the NFL schedule as it features 10 preseason games. There are also three games on the NFL preseason schedule for Friday, August 21.

Let’s explore the upcoming NFL preseason schedule.

NFL Preseason Schedule: Games on TV for Thursday, August 20

Here’s a look at the next slate of NFL games on Thursday, August 20. All times listed below are in Eastern.

DATE GAME TIME (ET) TV CHANNEL Thursday, Aug. 20 Raiders vs. Texans 8 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 20 49ers vs. Chargers 10 p.m. NFL Network

NFL Preseason Schedule: Games on TV for Friday, August 21

Here’s a look at the NFL preseason schedule for Friday, August 21. All times listed below are in Eastern.

DATE GAME TIME (ET) TV CHANNEL Friday, August 21 Jets vs. Steelers 7 p.m. NFL Network Friday, August 21 Panthers vs. Jaguars 7:30 p.m. Local Friday, August 21 Packers vs. Broncos 9 p.m. NFL Network

NFL Preseason Schedule: Games on TV for Saturday, August 22

This is the NFL preseason schedule for Saturday, August 22. Local TV designation means games will only be shown on local TV stations.

Click here to see the local TV broadcast list for your area. Times listed below are in Eastern.

DATE GAME TIME (ET) TV CHANNEL Saturday, Aug. 22 Commanders vs. Lions 12 p.m. Local Saturday, Aug. 22 Bills vs. Browns 1 p.m. NFL Network Saturday, Aug. 22 Falcons vs. Colts 1 p.m. Local Saturday, Aug. 22 Ravens vs. Vikings 1 p.m. Local Saturday, Aug. 22 Saints vs. Rams 4 p.m. Local Saturday, Aug. 22 Giants vs. Dolphins 4 p.m. NFL Network Saturday, Aug. 22 Bears vs. Bengals 7 p.m. Local Saturday, Aug. 22 Eagles vs. Patriots 7 p.m. NFL Network Saturday, Aug. 22 Chiefs vs. Buccaneers 7:30 p.m. Local Saturday, Aug. 22 Cowboys vs. Cardinals 10 p.m. NFL Network

Cowboys Rookie WR Camden Brown Posts 2-TD Performance vs. Seahawks

There are already several sleepers emerging early in the preseason. Dallas Cowboys undrafted rookie wide receiver Camden Brown posted three catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns against the Seattle Seahawks.

Brown has been one of the Cowboys standouts during training camp.

“When the ball is in the air, it’s mine,” Brown noted following the breakout performance, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “That’s always been the mindset from Georgia Southern to Auburn.

“Just having that mentality because I feel like just playing football in general is having the right mentality. … I feel like I get to prove people wrong again. That’s just who I am. That’s been my whole life story.”