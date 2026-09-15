NFL’s Wild 16-Player Touchdown Day Creates Unthinkable $19 Quadrillion Parlay

NFL bettors spend every Sunday dreaming about the impossible parlay, but Sunday’s slate produced a combination that would have created a problem no sportsbook would ever want to solve.

According to Action Network, a $1 parlay containing all 16 players who scored at least two touchdowns would have returned an astonishing $19,895,338,177,743,180.

Yes, that is nearly $19.9 quadrillion from a single dollar.

The remarkable part is that this is not a hypothetical collection of outcomes that almost happened. Every player listed by Action Network actually reached the two-touchdown mark, meaning someone would have needed to correctly predict the entire group before kickoff to theoretically hold one of the most ridiculous winning tickets imaginable. Obviously easier said than done, but a fun thought experiment for sports investing fans.

$1 NFL Parlay Would Have Produced Nearly $20 Quadrillion

Action Network’s list included Chuba Hubbard at +900, D’Andre Swift at +475, Jalen Coker at +4000 and Caleb Williams at +8000. Jahmyr Gibbs, Derrick Henry, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Josh Allen, David Montgomery, Ashton Jeanty and Dallas Goedert also made the list.

Justin Jefferson, Christian Watson, Isaiah Likely and Javonte Williams completed the 16-player group. The individual odds ranged from Gibbs at +190 to Williams at an enormous +8000, according to Action Network. Combining every selection created a theoretical return that looks more like an astronomical calculation than an NFL betting ticket.

The post naturally generated jokes about what would happen if somebody actually possessed the winning slip.

One X user replied, “Yeah I hate to tell you but your book isn’t going to pay you out if you hit this 😂.” Another user took the hypothetical even further, joking, “The $40 trillion of national debt the US government has piled up would be paid off by taxes paid on the winnings.”

NFL Bettors React to Impossible $19 Quadrillion Payout

The reactions capture what makes the scenario so entertaining. A bettor would have needed to risk only $1, but correctly predicting all 16 two-touchdown performances would have theoretically generated a payout so enormous that collecting it becomes almost as difficult to imagine as hitting the parlay itself.

There are also practical reasons this should be viewed as a fun mathematical exercise rather than evidence that a sportsbook actually would have accepted a ticket with a potential $19.9 quadrillion liability. Sportsbooks impose maximum wagers, maximum payouts and other restrictions, and the ability to combine all 16 selections into one wager would depend on the operator and its rules.

Still, that does not make the Sunday results any less remarkable. Every one of the 16 players identified by Action Network accomplished something that carried plus-money odds before their games. Somebody just needed to be crazy enough to put all 16 together. Even a few combos would have produced some crazy reward.