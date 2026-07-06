NFL Stars Share Photos From Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Wedding

For a wedding that fans from all over the world wanted to see, Travis Kelce and his beau, Taylor Swift, somehow pulled off the impossible at the celebration-filled night at Madison Square Garden. It became a rare star-studded celebrity wedding with no official pictures released. While millions of fans all over the world are still waiting to see the first glimpse of their lavish celebration, the attending guests started flooding social media only hours after the couple exchanged their vows, including the NFL stars.

Given that the grand wedding had a strict no-phone policy, no football star had the opportunity to frame the heartfelt moments from inside the MSG. However, they still showed their before and after outfits from the event. Moreover, some NFL stars and off-field friends of Travis Kelce attended the wedding with their partners, who also gave a close look at it through Instagram.

These NFL Stars Filled Social Media With Wedding Highlights

Mathew Stafford

Although Mathew Stafford and Travis Kelce never played for the same team, they are still close friends off the field—thanks to their legendary status in the league—which is why the NFL MVP is part of the tight end’s inner circle, joining him at his bachelor‘s party in May.

Even though the Rams QB himself did not share any photos from their wedding appearance, his wife, Kelly Stafford, did. He looked sharp in an emerald-green suit and a matching black bow tie.

Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are more than just teammates who click on the gridiron. The duo has been playing together for the Chiefs for nine years. The three-time Super Bowl MVP was one of the heavyweight guests from the NFL, rocking a deep brown suit with his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Rob Gronkowski

Travis Kelce never shared the locker room with the former New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski, but they have been two of the most elite tight ends in the league for years. He attended the wedding with his partner, Camille Kostek.

Julian Edelman

The legendary Patriots wide receiver, Julian Edelman, made his presence felt at the ceremony on Friday. Wearing a classic black suit, he was seen with his former teammate and close friend, Rob Gronkowski, and his partner.

Creed Humphrey

Chiefs center and Travis’ teammate, Creed Humphrey, was among the notable names from the franchise to attend the big day at MSG. In a black suit, he was seen with his fiancée, Ana Demmer, who shared the couple’s pictures on Instagram.

George Kittle

George Kittle and Travis Kelce have never suited up together for the same team, but one thing is common between them— they are two elite active TEs in the league. In addition, the duo is the co-founder of Tight End University. At the wedding, the 32-year-old sported a navy blue suit with his wife, Claire Kittle.

Russell Wilson

Ten-time Pro Bowler and Seattle Seahawks legend Russell Wilson was among the high-profile guests from the NFL community to attend the TE and Oplaite singer’s big day. He kept his outfit classy in a well-fitted midnight blue suit, accompanied by his musician wife, Ciara.

Beau Allen

The former Philadelphia Eagles nose tackle, Beau Allen, was among the invitees on July 3. He knows Travis Kelce through Jason Kelce, who was a teammate of the DT at Lincoln Financial Field. Wearing a beige suit, he was spotted with his partner, Madi Major.

Baker Mayfield

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB1 Baker Mayfield was certainly a surprising name on the guest list, but he knows Travis and Jason through their common friend, Beau Allen. He put on a timeless black suit while accompanied by Emily Mayfield.

Pat McAfee

The former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee has been rooting for Taylor and Travis’s relationship since its beginning in late 2023, so it was not surprising that he was among the top faces from the NFL. The ESPN analyst made his appearance in a black suit along with his wife, Samantha McAfee.

While these NFL personalities looked effortless, dressing to impress, there were other restrictions for the guests before entering Madison Square Garden.

The Wedding’s No-Gifts and Plus-One Rules

Barring the use of mobile phones was not the only restriction the guests had to follow. The couple reportedly instructed everyone not to bring gifts. George Kittle reportedly shed light on it before the wedding.

“They said absolutely no gifts.” said Kittle.

While the couples were invited together, singles were expected to show up alone, which was why Julian Edelman was snapped with Rob Gronkowski and his partner.