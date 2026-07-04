List of NFL Figures Who Attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Yes, this is real— your English teacher just married your gym teacher in one of this century’s biggest weddings. It brought the biggest names in entertainment and sports under one roof with roughly 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden. The groom, Travis Kelce, is an NFL elite and a sure-shot future Hall of Famer. Naturally, he invited some of the well-known faces of football, whether star players, coaches, or football personalities.

Since the couple skipped the traditional bridal party, Travis’ brother and former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce reportedly served as the standalone best man at the wedding, making him one of the standout faces from the gridiron. Besides his brother, the Kansas City Chiefs star’s teammates and prominent figures from other NFL teams were there. These are the NFL personalities who showed up to celebrate the Lover singer and the tight end’s big day.

NFL Figures Seen at the Wedding

Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs teammates:

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes,

Defensive tackle Chris Jones,

Center Creed Humphrey,

Running back Kareem Hunt (former teammate and current free agent),

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (former teammate and current Buffalo Bills player)

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (former teammate and current New York Giants player)

Cornerback Trent McDuffie (former teammate and current LA Rams player)

Tight end Jared Wiley

Defensive end George Karlaftis

Running back Isiah Pacheco (former teammate and current Detroit Lions player)

Active NFL players from other teams:

George Kittle (close friend and co-founder of Tight End University),

Matthew Stafford,

Cooper Kupp.

Kyle Juszczyk,

Baker Mayfield,

Mike Gesicki

NFL coaches and legends:

Andy Reid (Kansas City Chiefs head coach),

Mike Vrabel (New England Patriots head coach),

Beau Allen and Ross Travis (close friends)

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Tom Brady,

Rob Gronkowski,

Jason Kelce,

Julian Edelman,

Richard Sherman.

NFL media & officials:

Erin Andrews (FOX broadcaster),

Charissa Thompson (FOX broadcaster),

Greg Olsen (FOX broadcaster),

Joe Buck (ESPN broadcaster),

Michelle Beisner-Buck (ESPN broadcaster),

Roger Goodell (NFL Commissioner)

Pat McAfee

The formal wedding ceremony took place yesterday evening. The official wedding vows were reportedly exchanged at 7:30 EST. It was around that time that the giant screen outside Madison Square Garden lit up with the message “JUST&T MARRIED!“, confirming they officially said ‘I do.’

Meanwhile, many NFL stars and personalities were accompanied by partners, as the WAGs (wives and girlfriends) also added star power to the guest list.

Several High-Profile NFL WAGs Turned Heads at the Wedding

The Chiefs’ star Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, spearheaded the guest list of the football WAGs in New York. Considering how close Patrick and Travis are off the field, she is also part of the inner circle of Taylor Swift, frequently snapped together during NFL games.

Travis’ sister-in-law and Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, lit up the event, while Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin Juszczyk, was another notable name. George Kittle’s other half, Claire Kittle, was spotted during the wedding, holding hands with her husband.

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily Mayfield, Cooper Kupp’s wife, Anna Marie Kupp, and Trent McDuffie’s fiancée, Gabby Esposito, were among the standout WAGs who made the wedding feel like a red carpet event with their appearances.