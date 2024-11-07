Top 10 Candidates for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Unlike other sports where rookies have to be developed in a slow, methodical manner, first-year players in the NFL come in and right away produce for their respective teams.

We have seen that especially over the last couple of years at the quarterback position with C.J. Stroud and Jayden Daniels. Stroud led the Houston Texans to the playoffs last season, while Daniels is currently on path to do the same with the Washington Commanders this season.

However, quarterbacks are not the only players that have a monumental impact on their teams right out of the gates, and that is apparent in this list.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 candidates for Offensive Rookie of the Year after the first eight weeks of the 2024 NFL season.

10. Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs

19 receptions, 235 receiving yards, and 5 total touchdowns

Worthy raised his stock exponentially by running the fastest 40-yard dash in NFL Combine history with a 4.21 time. That led to the Kansas City Chiefs trading up to the 28th-overall pick to take the former Texas receiver.

The 21-year-old wideout is a gadget player at this point of his career with his slight frame, but his game-breaking speed has, at times, opened up the offense. With the offense losing key pieces — Rashee Rice, Marquise Brown, and Isiah Pacheco — the expectations for Worthy have understandably risen.

Worthy is not going to be a volume receiver — that has been apparent this season — but when the Chiefs manufacture touches for him, he does make the most of his opportunities.

Despite only 26 touches, Worthy has generated 5 touchdowns. Now, the low volume in targets and touches is why the 170-pound receiver is so low on this list. Right now, he is simply a utility player used in spots. His route-running ability and strength will be something that he must develop throughout his career if he wants to be a star receiver in this league. Playing with Patrick Mahomes is a good recipe for development.

9. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

395 rushing yards, 5.2 yards per attempt, 20 receptions, 164 receiving yards, and 3 total touchdowns

Irving’s role has grown throughout the season, and he has paved a pivotal role into an offense that is desperate for efficiency in the rushing attack. Rachaad White is purely a volume running back who lacks explosiveness, limiting his yards per carry throughout his career.

The former Oregon running back has been a bright spot out of the backfield, and he is clearly the best running back on the roster. It is only a matter of time before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hand the keys over to Irving as the RB1.

His production in limited opportunities is why Irving is one of the top candidates for Rookie of the Year at this point of the season.

8. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

564 passing yards, 5 passing touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 114 rushing yards, and 1 rushing touchdown (in 2 full games)

Maye is a tough player to evaluate on this list because he has only made three starts, and on one of those he only attempted 8 passes, leaving early with a head injury against the New York Jets in Week 8.

In his limited play, the 22-year-old quarterback has shown why he was a Top 3 pick in the NFL draft, and has elevated a roster with pedestrian talent surrounding him.

With a terrible offensive line and lackluster weapons, Maye has been more than effective and has been accurate for a rookie signal caller, completing 63.1% of his passes.

If the New England Patriots can round out the offensive talent around Maye, he can be one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL in a few years. If Maye had been the starter from the beginning of the season, he would most likely be inside the Top 5.

7. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

1,530 passing yards, 8 passing touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 259 rushing yards, and 4 rushing touchdowns

Nix has struggled at points this season, especially during the first few weeks of the season, but over the last four weeks, the 24-year-old quarterback has thrown 7 touchdowns and 1 interception, while averaging 217.5 passing yards per game and completing 66.3% of his passes over that span.

Not to mention — although he has mostly been a game manager — Nix has the Denver Broncos well-positioned with a 5-3 record and in the playoff picture.

If the Oregon product can produce these types of numbers against more formidable opposition then he could climb up these rankings later in the season.

6. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

52 receptions, 535 receiving yards, and 1 touchdown

Even before trading Davante Adams to the New York Jets, Bowers was heavily utilized in the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense.

Bowers has commanded double-digit targets in three of the last four games, catching 78% of those passes for 319 yards and 1 touchdown in that span.

Now that Adams is gone, the 21-year-old tight end will be leaned on even more with Jakobi Meyers as the only other reliable pass-catching option.

Las Vegas’ season is a lost cause at this point, but Bowers has been the most consistent rookie on this list.

5. Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals

26 receptions, 411 receiving yards, and 5 touchdowns

Harrison Jr. has been somewhat underwhelming so far in his rookie campaign with the Arizona Cardinals, but he has flashed some high-end potential in two games this season, eclipsing 100 yards in those games.

Heading into the season, the former Ohio State wideout was viewed as a top-two favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Now, he is the fourth favorite to win the award.

Because the 21-year-old receiver has the highest potential of any non-quarterback in this discussion, he deserves to be given the benefit of the doubt.

If the Kyler Murray-Harrison Jr. connection catches fire, the fourth-overall pick could earn more consideration as one of the favorites.

4. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

33 receptions, 573 receiving yards, and 5 touchdowns

Thomas Jr. has proven to be one of the best values in this year’s draft, as he has quickly established himself as a bona fide WR1 on the Jacksonville Jaguars and in the league.

The former LSU receiver has caught a touchdown in three of the four games, earning Trevor Lawrence’s trust in the red zone.

Unfortunately, Thomas suffered a chest injury in week eight against the Green Bay Packers, and is expected to miss 2-4 weeks.

Jacksonville’s season is already done with a 2-6 record, and without Thomas and Christian Kirk — who suffered broken collarbone — it is the nail in the coffin for the Jaguars’ 2024 hopes.

3. Malik Nabers, New York Giants

46 receptions, 498 receiving yards, and 3 touchdowns

Before going down with a concussion against the Dallas Cowboys in week four, Nabers was possibly playing the best among all NFL receivers.

In his first four games, Nabers went for 66, 127, 78, and 155 yards on 35 total receptions during the course of those games.

In the two games that the 21-year-old wideout missed, the New York Giants’ offense looked completely inept, magnifying Nabers’ importance to their success.

If Nabers replicates anything close to his first four-week production, he can easily win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

2. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

1,448 passing yards, 9 passing touchdowns, and 5 interceptions

Williams came down to the earth this past week in the 18-15 loss to the Commanders, going 10-of-24 for 131 yards. It was an anticlimactic game against the rookie quarterback on the other side, Jayden Daniels.

Before that, the USC product was on a heater, coming off of a 226-yard, 4-passing touchdown performance against the Jaguars in Week 6.

A poor offensive line and terrible play-calling has created difficult variables for the rookie quarterback to overcome. Yet, he has the Chicago Bears at 4-3 and in the playoff discussion. If it weren’t for a quarterback that has yet to be named, Williams would probably be viewed as the best rookie performer this season.

1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

1,736 passing yards, 7 passing touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 424 rushing yards, and 4 rushing touchdowns

Through eight weeks, the Commanders are 6-2 and the two seed in the NFC, and Jayden Daniels is the main reason for both of those things.

The 23-year-old quarterback is already the best quarterback in the NFC East, and if he continues to play at this level, there will be real conversations about whether or not Daniels is a top-three quarterback in the NFC. Daniels will also win Offensive Rookie of the Year if that is the narrative late in the season.

Winning the division and hosting a playoff game would be a repeat of what Stroud accomplished last season with the Texans in his rookie campaign.