Adam Schefter Didn’t Hold Back on Eagles’ 2026 Season After Trade Deadline

While the 2026 Philadelphia Eagles season has been a disaster on the field, there is reason to be optimistic about the future.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman executed two in-season trades that have given them draft picks in each of the next three years. Philly traded Cam Jurgens and Jordan Davis for a first-round pick, two second-round picks, and a fifth-round pick.

The results on the field have been bad at 2-7, but things are looking bright for the future. Whether everyone feels the same way is the biggest question.

How Has the 2026 Philadelphia Eagles Season Been After the Trade Deadline?

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared his perspective on the Eagles’ 2026 season after the trade deadline concluded. Schefter feels that even with such a bad record, Philly is having a successful season.

“The Eagles have lost seven straight games, and in my mind, they’re having a great season because the trades they made this week, yeah, set them up as one of the teams, if not the team, that will control April for the next three years. I know the Jets have three ones this upcoming April, and April in ’27 belongs to the Jets. But generally speaking, April now belongs to the Eagles because they have 10, 10 first and second round draft picks in the next three drafts. Wow. And the way that Howie Roseman, the Eagles GM, operates, it wouldn’t surprise me if he turns those picks into more picks or other players. Like, to think that they’re just going to make those 10 picks— no, that’s not going to happen. He’ll be wheeling and dealing and manipulating the draft as he always does. And To me, what did they lose to get themselves in position to have 10 ones and twos? They gave up Cam Jurgens to Baltimore for a two, and they traded Jordan Davis. Like, again, two very good players, two players you’d like to have, but they’re not going anywhere this year. They’ve lost seven straight games. They’re not going to make the playoffs. So you know what? Let’s start getting ready for the future. They still have Jalen Hurts. Hopefully he gets healthy. They still have Saquon Barkley. They still have DeVonta Smith. They still have Dallas Goedert. They still have Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Jalen Carter. Like, we could go on and on. ]They’re still loaded, and yet they have really accumulated so much draft capital. And Howie Roseman, he just— he knows what he’s doing.”

Philly is on a bye this week, but will be back in action in Week 10 to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. After that, the Eagles face the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

The Eagles Are Poised for a Strong 2027 Offseason

Over the next three years, the Eagles have 10 picks within the first two rounds of the draft. They also have nine picks in the 2027 draft that could move up depending on compensatory picks.

Roseman will have plenty of ammunition to make trades and improve the roster. The team will undergo a major overhaul in the offseason to get the right players in place.

The question is whether head coach Nick Sirianni and his coaching staff will be here to see it. That answer might depend on how the season ends.