Eagles Add Ex-Colts Star DB Before Facing Chicago Bears

The Philadelphia Eagles are adding a veteran defensive back to the practice squad.

According to NFL Network’s Cameon Wolfe, the team is adding Kenny Moore.

“Eagles are signing former Colts DB Kenny Moore II to their practice squad, per source. Moore was a Pro Bowler in 2021,” Wolfe wrote on X.

The 31-year-old defensive back played college ball at Valdosta State from 2013 to 2016.

Although he went undrafted in 2017, Moore joined the New England Patriots‘ training camp roster. He didn’t make final cuts, but was picked up by the Indianapolis Colts after he was waived.

Moore played for the Colts from 2017 until 2025. The undrafted DB carved out a solid career for himself.

Over 132 games, Moore started in 111 matchups. He racked up 649 tackles, with 39 of them going for a loss. He forced six fumbles and recovered two of them.

In coverage, Moore came up with 21 interceptions for a total of 411 return yards. Four of them went for a touchdown. Moore also deflected 68 passes.

During the 2025 NFL season, Moore played in 14 games, starting half of those matchups. He came up with 55 tackles, while snagging one interception and deflecting six passes.

Eagles’ Secondary Struggles

Heading into the regular season, the Eagles didn’t seem to have secondary concerns based on what they showed in training camp.

As expected, the cornerbacks were thriving, and the safety position didn’t seem as pressing as it did before camp kicked off. After two weeks of action, that’s no longer the case.

The starting duo of Marcus Epps and Andrew Mukuba has not been up to par. After they struggled mightily against an inexperienced Titans offense, many fans and analysts were calling for changes.

Moore obviously brings experience and personal success to the table. While he’s billed as a cornerback, early reports suggest that he will likely get a look to play safety. If not there, then the nickel, so Cooper DeJean could move back.

Soon, the Eagles will have to decide if they will elevate him for the Week 3 battle against the Bears on Monday Night Football next week.