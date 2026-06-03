Later this week, the Philadelphia Eagles will conclude OTAs. As the voluntary sessions wind down for Jalen Hurts and the team, there’s been an interesting development at the quarterback position.

On Tuesday, June 2, it was pointed out that Andy Dalton, not Tanner McKee, picked up QB2 snaps behind Jalen Hurts.

The notable news comes at a time when the Eagles are getting a push from NFL media to consider moving on from Tanner McKee.

Eagles Advised To Consider Trading A Jalen Hurts Backup After Notable News

As Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton listed one trade candidate each team should consider before the start of the new season, McKee popped up for the Eagles.

Before June 2, AJ Brown would’ve been the obvious selection for the Eagles. But that deal is done. Brown was sent to the New England Patriots in exchange for two picks.

Now, BR wants to see whether the Eagles will continue to test the waters with a possible McKee deal.

“Philadelphia acquired Andy Dalton from the Carolina Panthers and selected Cole Payton in the fifth round of this year’s draft,” Moton wrote.

“If the Eagles want to develop the rookie signal-caller behind Jalen Hurts and Dalton, they should drop their asking price for McKee to make a deal. Philadelphia may be able to get a fifth- or sixth-round pick for McKee, which is more than reasonable with his small-sample resume.”

Tanner McKee’s Run With The Eagles

At this point, the McKee hype is more based on what everybody believes he can be, rather than what they’ve seen.

There have been small sample sizes of McKee over the past two seasons, but not enough to warrant driving his trade price up so high to the point where he’s untradable.

In 2024, McKee appeared in two games, getting one full start. He completed 66.7% of his passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns against the New York Giants.

In 2025, McKee played in four games. Once again, he started just one matchup. McKee completed 55.8% of his passes for 274 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. At this point, McKee is 1-1 as a starter.

The Andy Dalton Experience

The 38-year-old signal-caller has been in the NFL since 2011.

Andy Dalton is a former second-round pick who served as a franchise quarterback for the Bengals. Since then, Dalton has bounced around, playing for the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, and the Carolina Panthers.

Getting QB2 reps in OTAs doesn’t guarantee that Dalton is second on the depth chart for Week 1, but it’s a sign that should motivate McKee. He’ll battle with Dalton for Hurts’ backup spot. If McKee can’t beat out Dalton, then McKee might be a candidate to move on after all.