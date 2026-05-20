Eagles’ A.J. Brown Could Benefit From Chiefs’ Rashee Rice Situation

The Philadelphia Eagles still may not want to move A.J. Brown. However, the latest developments surrounding Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice are only going to fuel speculation about a potential blockbuster trade.

NFL insider Albert Breer recently discussed whether the Chiefs could revisit the idea of trading for Brown after Rice’s latest probation violation led to a 30-day jail sentence tied to a failed drug test. Breer admitted Kansas City has to at least evaluate all options at wide receiver given the uncertainty around Rice moving forward.

“Do they go back, do they circle back and maybe look at the idea of trading for A.J. Brown? I don’t think that happens,” Breer said. “But I think if you’re the Chiefs, you have to look at all of these things going forward, because Rashee Rice clearly looks like somebody that you have not been able to rely on.”

From the Eagles’ perspective, the timing of the rumors is notable.

Trade speculation has continued to swirl throughout the offseason due to reports about tension between Brown and quarterback Jalen Hurts, along with the structure of Brown’s contract moving forward and the fact the Eagles took wide receiver Makai Lemon with their first round pick.

Eagles Would Hold Massive Leverage in Any Potential Talks

If the Eagles were to seriously entertain offers, they would likely control the market.

Brown signed a three-year, $96 million extension in 2024 and remains under contract through the 2029 season. While he no longer has guaranteed money after 2026, Philadelphia is under no pressure financially to move him right now.

That is why any potential Chiefs interest would likely require an enormous package.

Kansas City’s need at receiver has become more glaring after Rice’s latest off-field issue. Rice was already facing scrutiny following his role in a 2024 highway crash that resulted in injuries and a suspension last season. Now, additional legal trouble has once again created uncertainty around his availability and long-term reliability.

For the Eagles, that desperation could become valuable leverage if multiple teams enter the conversation.

The Patriots have also consistently been linked to Brown because of Mike Vrabel’s history coaching him in Tennessee, but Kansas City potentially entering the mix would dramatically raise the stakes around any negotiations.

Chiefs’ Rashee Rice Situation Could Change WR Plans

The biggest reason the Chiefs continue getting connected to wide receiver rumors is the growing uncertainty surrounding Rashee Rice.

Rice was expected to remain Patrick Mahomes’ top target entering 2026, but the combination of his latest probation violation, looming jail sentence and recent knee cleanup procedure has suddenly created major questions about his availability and reliability moving forward.

That uncertainty is exactly why Albert Breer brought up the possibility of Kansas City revisiting the A.J. Brown idea, even if he ultimately believes a trade remains unlikely.

For Philadelphia, the situation is worth monitoring closely because desperate contenders often become aggressive. The Chiefs already know their Super Bowl window with Mahomes is always open, and after missing the playoffs in 2025, there could be added pressure to make a major move if concerns around Rice continue growing throughout the summer.

Brown would instantly become one of the most dangerous weapons Mahomes has ever played with, which is why the speculation is beginning to heat up.