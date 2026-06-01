The AJ Brown era for the Philadelphia Eagles has concluded. On Monday, June 1, the Eagles finalized a trade to send Brown to his desired destination, joining the New England Patriots.

Just hours after the deal officially went down, Brown took to Instagram to send a message addressed to Eagles Nation.

AJ Brown Sends Emotional Statement To Philadelphia Eagles Fans After Trade

“THANK YOU FOR WELCOMING MY FAMILY AND ME WITH OPEN ARMS FROM DAY ONE. THIS CITY, THIS LOCKER ROOM, AND THIS FAN BASE WILL ALWAYS HOLD A SPECIAL PLACE IN MY HEART.

TO MY BROTHERS IN THAT LOCKER ROOM – THANK YOU FOR GOING TO BATTLE WITH ME EVERY SINGLE DAY. THE MEMORIES WE MADE TOGETHER, ON AND OFF THE FIELD, ARE SOMETHING I’LL CARRY WITH ME FOREVER.

TO THE COACHING STAFF, TRAINERS, EQUIPMENT STAFF, CAFETERIA WORKERS, AND THE CLEANING CREW – THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING YOU DO BEHIND THE SCENES TO KEEP US GOING. THERE ARE SO MANY PEOPLE IN THE BUILDING WHO MAKE IT POSSIBLE FOR US TO GO OUT THERE AND COMPETE, AND I’M GRATEFUL FOR ALL OF YOU.

PLAYING FOR THIS CITY HAS BEEN AN HONOR, AND I’M THANKFUL FOR EVERY MOMENT I HAD IN MIDNIGHT GREEN.

THANK YOU, PHILLY. MUCH LOVE ALWAYS. GOD BLESS. 11”

Eagles Move On From AJ Brown

When the Eagles acquired AJ Brown from the Tennessee Titans in 2022, Brown was getting fresh start on a team that instantly became a Super Bowl contender.

Brown and the Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts formed one of the league’s most dangerous duos.

Over time, it seemed the relationship had soured. Despite Brown and Hurts leading the Eagles to two Super Bowls, one of which was successful in 2024, there were rumors of a falling out. Still, Hurts and Brown continued to find success on the field.

It was clear that the relationship between Brown and the Eagles was running its course, though. Throughout the 2025 NFL season, Brown was a rumored trade candidate for the Patriots. On Monday, the deal was done.

The Eagles landed a future first-round pick, as well as a future fifth-round pick from the Patriots. New England picks up the 28-year-old wide receiver, who accounted for 5,034 yards and 32 touchdowns throughout his four-year tenure with the Eagles.

Eagles Wide Receivers Without AJ Brown

Without Brown, it’s no secret who becomes the top target for Jalen Hurts.

Former first-round pick DeVonta Smith will officially become the No. 1 target. The Eagles also drafted high of Makai Lemon, making the USC star their top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Eagles also invested in an eight-year veteran by signing Hollywood Brown to a one-year deal in free agency. Before the Eagles picked up Lemon in the draft, they pulled off a trade with the Green Bay Packers to pick up Dontayvion Wicks, who is a four-year veteran at 24.

The team is missing a second Pro Bowl-caliber player to share the field with Smith, but the Eagles are hopeful that they can redevelop a strong passing attack with a new system in place.