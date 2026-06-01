As expected, the Philadelphia Eagles are cutting ties with the star wide receiver, AJ Brown. Not even 30 minutes after 4 PM ET on June 1, the Eagles and the New England Patriots finalized a trade.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles and the Patriots agreed to a trade that would send Brown to New England ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

In return, the Eagles will receive a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick. The fifth-round selection will be the better of the Patriots’ two selections they have for that year.

NFL World Reacts To Eagles Finalizing AJ Brown Trade With Patriots

There weren’t any stunners over the trade. Unlike the Myles Garrett blockbuster deal that took place on Monday afternoon, Brown was expected to get moved to the Patriots.

Although there were reports of the Patriots being hesitant to include a first-rounder in the deal, the Eagles netted a future first-round pick, creating what most believe is a successful return.

Ari Meirov wrote: The #Eagles traded a 1st- and 3rd-round pick for AJ Brown in 2022. They got four years out of him that included two Super Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl title, and now trade him for a 1st- and 5th-round pick. All in all, good business. It was time.

The #Eagles traded a 1st- and 3rd-round pick for AJ Brown in 2022. They got four years out of him that included two Super Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl title, and now trade him for a 1st- and 5th-round pick. All in all, good business. It was time. https://t.co/PWvhILfzlP — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 1, 2026

Adam Schefter on X: Since entering the NFL in 2019, A.J. Brown is fourth in the NFL in both receiving yards (8,029) and touchdown catches (56). Brown is one of two players with at least 1,000 receiving yards and 7+ touchdown catches in each of the past seasons. The other Ja’Marr Chase.

Since entering the NFL in 2019, A.J. Brown is fourth in the NFL in both receiving yards (8,029) and touchdown catches (56). Brown is one of two players with at least 1,000 receiving yards and 7+ touchdown catches in each of the past seasons. The other Ja’Marr Chase. https://t.co/JRVubetoQT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 1, 2026

Jordan Schultz said: A new weapon for Drake Maye in AJ Brown, a bona fide No. 1 receiver who now reunites with Mike Vrabel in New England.

A new weapon for Drake Maye in AJ Brown, a bona fide No. 1 receiver who now reunites with Mike Vrabel in New England. https://t.co/rQ1tv9hoka — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 1, 2026

Eagles Nation on X:🚨🚨🚨 The AJ Brown saga has reached its conclusion. The Philadelphia #Eagles officially send WR AJ Brown to the New England #Patriots for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick. #FlyEaglesFly

Field Yates with some key numbers: AJ Brown scored 18 TDs in receptions of 20+ air yards during his four seasons with the Eagles, the most in the NFL. Drake Maye led the NFL in air yards/attempt and yards/attempt last year. The ideal fit for one of the best deep ball throwers in the league.

DraftKings Sports: AJ Brown ➡️ New England Patriots Back to the Super Bowl? 🤔

AJ Brown’s Eagles Tenure Is Complete

Although it doesn’t end on a high note, AJ Brown’s tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles should be viewed as a success.

In 2022, the Eagles traded the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and a third-round pick to acquire Brown. In addition, the Eagles invested $100 million over four years with an extension for Brown.

The trade and the contract paid off in the long run.

The Eagles had Brown on board for four years. He caught 339 receptions for 5,034 yards and 32 touchdowns. Brown was a part of two Super Bowl runs, helping the Eagles pick up the second Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

Now, the Eagles are moving on. With Brown out of the picture, DeVonta Smith will move back into the No. 1 slot, with their first-round rookie Makai Lemon expected to take on a key role in 2026.