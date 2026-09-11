Patriots Get Brutal Injury Update on Ex- Eagles WR A.J. Brown: Report

The New England Patriots not only suffered an ugly loss to the Seattle Seahawks in a Super Bowl rematch to open the regular season on Wednesday night. They also lost arguably their best player, wide receiver A.J. Brown.

According to multiple reports, the Patriots now have an idea of how long Brown will be out with a high ankle sprain.

“Patriots WR AJ Brown is expected to be out at least 4 weeks following his high-ankle sprain last night,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Thursday night.

“Sources: The internal belief with the Patriots is star WR A.J. Brown could miss 3-6 weeks with his ankle injury,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account. “There’s discussions on if a short-term IR stint will be required. Discussions will continue on how to proceed.”

Brown, a 3-time NFL All-Pro, was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Patriots in exchange for a 2028 1st-round pick on June 1.

MRI Results Reveal Full Extent of Brown’s Injury

Brown was scheduled to undergo an MRI to evaluate the full extent of his injury.

“The high ankle sprain is a lot worse; there are situations where a broken ankle is a lot better than a high-ankle sprain,” ESPN NFL analyst and former NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins said on Thursday morning.