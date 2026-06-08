Eagles’ A.J. Brown ‘Leaking’ Controversy Gets Major Clarification

Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown became the subject of a viral NFL debate this week after several media figures claimed he admitted to leaking stories during his time in Philadelphia.

Longtime NFL insider Mike Florio says that never happened.

In a recent Pro Football Talk column, Florio challenged the narrative that spread across social media following Brown’s interview with NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor.

Multiple outlets interpreted Brown’s comments as an admission that he leaked information to the media in an effort to motivate teammates and spark change within the organization.

Florio strongly disagreed with that conclusion.

Instead, he argued that Brown discussed public comments he made on the record rather than anonymously feeding stories to reporters behind the scenes.

Florio Rejects Viral Narrative About A.J. Brown

The veteran NFL reporter left little room for interpretation when addressing the controversy.

“Brown never said that,” Florio wrote. “Allow me to repeat this, with emphasis: BROWN NEVER SAID THAT.”

Much of the confusion came from Brown’s explanation of how media attention can sometimes create accountability inside a locker room. During the interview, Taylor asked whether Philadelphia fans and media had unfairly portrayed him as a villain.

Brown explained that he occasionally used public comments to draw attention to issues he believed the team needed to address.

“I know if I said something in the media, I know it’s gonna propel us to work on it, because now everybody’s talking about it,” Brown said.

Taylor later asked if some of those comments served as a strategy to help the team improve.

Brown made his intentions clear.

“Nothing I would say was for personal gain,” he said. “It was always to help the team win, and try to be our better self.”

Florio pointed out that Brown openly discussed those concerns with reporters, but he never described leaking information anonymously.

Former Eagles WR A.J. Brown Spoke Publicly, Not Privately

A key part of Florio’s argument focused on the difference between public criticism and secret leaks.

“Brown didn’t operate in the shadows,” Florio wrote. “He stood in the spotlight and said what he needed to say.”

The longtime reporter referenced Brown’s criticism of Philadelphia’s offense during the 2025 season. At the time, many observers interpreted those remarks as frustration over targets and statistics. Florio viewed the situation differently.

According to Florio, Brown wanted the offense to improve before the playoffs exposed deeper problems. He expressed those concerns publicly and attached his name to every comment.

That distinction matters.

The term “leak” suggests a player secretly shared information that could damage trust inside the locker room. Brown did the opposite. He spoke directly to reporters and accepted the scrutiny that followed.

Because of that difference, Florio argued that several outlets mischaracterized Brown’s comments and amplified a misleading narrative.

“It’s sloppy. It’s lazy. It’s wrong,” Florio wrote.

The debate may continue across social media, but Florio’s column delivered the clearest response yet to one of the NFL’s most-discussed controversies of the week.