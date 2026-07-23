Former Eagles WR Called NFL’s Top ‘Non-QB’ MVP Candidate

Having things play out like this might sting a little bit for the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL.com’s Kevin Patra put former Eagles star/locker room snitch/diva wide receiver A.J. Brown at the top of his list of “non-QB” NFL MVP candidates headed into 2026 after the Eagles traded Brown to the New England Patriots for a 2028 1st-round pick on June 1.

“Brown is coming off a down season in Philly, at least by his standards, but he should be rejuvenated and motivated to prove he has plenty of juice left,” Patra wrote. “The big-bodied wide receiver is a perfect fit in New England. He brings yards-after-catch ability to an offense that was woeful in that area a year ago. Brown fits Drake Maye’s strengths to a T. Last season on go, post and slant routes, Maye finished first in pass yards per attempt and passer rating and second in completion rate, per Next Gen Stats. Since 2022, Brown has the most yards on such routes. Hand, meet glove.”

A.J. Brown Trade Finally Happened June 1

The most anticipated deal in NFL history finally happened on June 1, when Brown was shipped to the Patriots.

“Finally! The Eagles have agreed to trade three-time Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown to the Patriots, who will send a 2028 1st-round pick and 2027 5th-round pick to Philadelphia, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on Monday afternoon. “After months of speculation, it’s about to be official: A.J. Brown is a Patriot.”

The move also came with a jersey number switch — Brown will go from his signature No. 11 with the Eagles to wearing No. 1 with the Patriots.

Brown has been 1 of the NFL’s dominant wide receivers throughout his career, and it’s the 2nd time he’s been traded in exchange for a 1st round pick — the Eagles sent a 1st round pick to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for Brown before the 2022 season.

“New England was one of AJ Brown’s preferred destinations, in part because of (head coach) Mike Vrabel,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on June 1. “Brown played for Vrabel from 2019-2021 with the Titans, and the two have maintained a connection beyond football, according to Vrabel.”

A.J. Brown Predicted to Break NFL Receiving Record

There have been 9 players in NFL history to crack 2,000 rushing yards in a single season — there has yet to be just 1 to do it when it comes to receiving yards.

Not that a few haven’t come close — 6 times a player has had at least 1,800 receiving yards. Twice, a player has cracked the 1,900-yard mark — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp in 2021 with 1,947 yards and Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson’s NFL single-season record 1,964 yards in 2014.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks believes Brown has a chance to be the 1st one to crack that 2k receiving mark with his new team.

Brooks called Brown a “dark horse” candidate for NFL Offensive Player of the Year — something he would almost certainly win if he hits 2,000 yards, which isn’t out of the realm of possibility, catching passes from quarterback and NFL MVP runner-up Drake Maye.