Is Eagles WR A.J. Brown at OTAs? Latest Update on Trade Situation

The Philadelphia Eagles officially began 2026 Organized Team Activities on May 26.

The biggest storylines surrounding the team entering the offseason program is the absence of star wide receiver A.J. Brown. Brown is not expected to attend the voluntary workouts as trade speculation surrounding his future with the organization continues to intensify ahead of the critical June 1 salary cap date.

Philadelphia’s OTAs run from May 26 through June 4 before the team transitions into mandatory minicamp on June 9-10.

While players are not required to attend OTAs, Brown’s absence immediately becomes noteworthy given the growing expectation around the league that the Eagles could move him in the coming weeks.

According to Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton, the Eagles’ “panic meter” regarding Brown missing OTAs sits at just a two out of 10 because many around the NFL already expect a trade to happen shortly after June 1.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport has also previously reported that Philadelphia is seeking a 2027 first-round pick in exchange for the Pro Bowl receiver, while the New England Patriots continue to be viewed as the most likely landing spot.

Why the June 1 Date Matters for the Eagles

The biggest factor in any potential Brown trade remains the financial implications tied to the NFL calendar. If the Eagles were to move Brown before June 1, the franchise would absorb a massive dead cap charge exceeding $43 million.

Waiting until after June 1 dramatically lowers that number to roughly $16 million while allowing Philadelphia to spread the remaining cap hit across multiple seasons.

That financial flexibility is why league-wide expectation continues to point toward patience from the Eagles front office.

“At this point, most expect the Philadelphia Eagles to trade A.J. Brown,” Moton wrote while discussing the situation.

He also noted that Brown “hasn’t been with the Eagles amid trade speculation” and that Philadelphia “doesn’t seem worried about this situation.”

From the Eagles’ perspective, Brown attending OTAs may have only added more distractions to an already heavily discussed offseason storyline.

Instead, Philadelphia appears focused on evaluating its revamped receiver room while trade discussions potentially continue behind the scenes.

Eagles Already Preparing for Life After A.J. Brown

Philadelphia spent much of the offseason reshaping its wide receiver depth chart, a move many around the league interpreted as preparation for a possible Brown departure.

The Eagles added veterans Hollywood Brown, Elijah Moore and Dontayvion Wicks while also selecting rookie Makai Lemon in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Combined with returning star DeVonta Smith, the Eagles believe they still possess one of the NFL’s deeper receiving groups even if Brown is ultimately traded.

Brown still produced respectable numbers in 2025. He finished with 78 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games.

However, concerns surrounding consistency, reported frustration with the offense and his public sideline interactions with head coach Nick Sirianni fueled speculation throughout the season.

Now, with OTAs underway and June 1 rapidly approaching, all signs continue pointing toward a potentially massive trade decision arriving sooner rather than later in Philadelphia.