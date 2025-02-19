Hi, Subscriber

Eagles WR A.J. Brown Memorializes Super Bowl Win With Bizarre Display

A.J. Brown
Getty
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Visitors to the home of Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown in the near future are going to be able to get up close and personal with a very unique piece of Super Bowl history — and a kind of creepy one at that.

Brown’s girlfriend, Kristen Riley, shared a TikTok of a full-sized mannequin Brown purchased and placed in his home that is dressed up in Brown’s game-worn uniform from the Eagles’ 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

“POV: your bf buys a 6-2 mannequin to put his game worn Super Bowl uniform on … and he didn’t wash it,” Riley wrote.

That’s game worn as in jersey, pants, socks, cleats and helmet. There’s even a splash of what appears to be blood on the thigh of Brown’s football pants.

“A.J. Brown bought a 6-foot-2 mannequin to display his unwashed Super Bowl uniform on,” DraftKings wrote on its official Facebook page, sharing Riley’s post.

“The ultimate man cave memorabilia!” NBC Sports Philly’s Sam Stafford wrote on X.

“A.J. Brown keeping his unwashed Super Bowl jersey on a mannequin got me crying (laughing emoji),” Whistle Sports posted on X. 

It was the second Super Bowl Brown has played in with the Eagles and his first win, avenging a loss to the Chiefs following the 2022 season. Brown had 3 receptions for 43 yards and 1 touchdowns in the win — a game in which the Eagles were up 34-0 at one point.

A.J. Brown: Always Open, Always Interesting

However you feel about Brown, you can’t say he doesn’t always keep things interesting. For better and for worse.

Brown seemed to acknowledge as much during his speech at the Super Bowl parade in downtown Philadelphia on February 14.

“They said I was a diva, they said all I care about was stats,” Brown said. “If you’re gonna get all those things wrong about me, there’s one thing you can get right … I’m a (expletive) champion!”

While Brown might be reveling in the glow of the Super Bowl victory it’s ok if we don’t let him manipulate the past too much … a past in which he has definitely behaved like a diva and definitely shown he cares about his stats.

Never was that more on display than during the 2024 regular season, when Brown complained about the passing game and not getting enough touches – and did so in the midst of a 10-game winning streak.

It’s all part of an ongoing campaign by Brown, who signed a 3-year, $96 million contract extension in April 2024, in which he snipes and behaves in a passive aggressive manner toward Super Bowl MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts, Hurts is forced to deflect the criticism then Brown eventually gets the ball again.

It’s worth pointing out that all 3 of Brown’s NFL All-Pro selections have come in the 3 seasons he’s played with Hurts since he was traded to the Eagles from the Tennessee Titans for a first round pick and a third round pick in April 2022.

Brown, to his credit, is almost always worth the headache — in 6 NFL seasons he’s had over 1,000 receiving yards 5 times.

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

