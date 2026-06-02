Eagles Given Harsh Grade Over A.J. Brown Trade For One Main Reason

The Philadelphia Eagles officially closed the chapter on A.J. Brown this week, sending the star wide receiver to the New England Patriots in one of the biggest trades of the NFL offseason.

While much of the discussion has focused on what Brown brings to Drake Maye and the Patriots offense, the reaction surrounding Philadelphia has centered on something entirely different.

According to CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo, the Eagles received a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick in exchange for Brown.

While Philadelphia did secure a future first-round selection, DeArdo handed the Eagles a disappointing C- grade for the move and pointed to one major reason why.

The issue wasn’t that the Eagles traded Brown. It was when the first-round compensation arrives.

DeArdo wrote that, “the fact that he was unable to get a 2027 first-round pick for Brown is baffling.”

That detail has quickly become one of the most debated aspects of the trade.

Eagles Criticized for Delayed First-Round Compensation

In most blockbuster trades involving elite players, the acquiring team parts with a first-round pick in the next available draft. Philadelphia, however, will have to wait until 2028 before seeing the centerpiece of its return.

DeArdo compared the compensation to recent star trades around the league, noting that the Browns received a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick from the Rams in exchange for Myles Garrett.

The timing becomes even more important when evaluating the Patriots’ outlook. New England benefited from one of the league’s softer schedules during its surprising Super Bowl run last season.

That won’t be the case in 2026.

The Patriots face a significantly tougher slate this year and will now carry much higher expectations. If New England regresses as many analysts expect, a 2027 first-round pick could have landed much higher in the draft order than a selection two years down the road.

That reality has led some to wonder whether Philadelphia left value on the table by prioritizing other factors during negotiations.

Howie Roseman’s Plan Still Carries Long-Term Upside

Despite the criticism, DeArdo acknowledged that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman deserves credit for preparing for Brown’s departure.

Philadelphia spent the offseason reshaping its receiving room by adding rookie Makai Lemon while also bringing in veterans Marquise Brown and Dontayvion Wicks. The Eagles further strengthened the offense by selecting tight end Eli Stowers during the draft.

DeArdo noted that Roseman’s offseason moves have created more overall depth around Jalen Hurts and could help the offense become less reliant on one star receiver.

Still, the compensation remains the sticking point.

“The details of this trade reinforce the narrative that the Eagles tried to do right by Brown by trading him to a contending team while also reuniting him with Mike Vrabel,” DeArdo wrote.

Whether that approach ultimately proves worthwhile will likely depend on two things: how quickly Philadelphia’s new-look offense develops and where that 2028 first-round pick eventually lands.

For now, the Eagles are facing criticism not for trading A.J. Brown, but for failing to secure what many believe should have been a much more valuable 2027 first-round selection.