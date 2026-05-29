Why is June 1 a Crucial Date in the Eagles’ A.J. Brown Trade Situation? Full Reasoning Explained

The speculation surrounding Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has dominated much of the offseason. Now, one approaching date is looming larger than any other.

June 1 has become one of the most discussed dates on the calendar for Eagles fans and the entire NFL because of its connection to a potential Brown trade.

Rumors have linked Brown to several teams for months, including the New England Patriots. Many around the league believe the financial implications of June 1 are a major reason no deal has happened yet.

The reason comes down to the NFL salary cap.

Brown signed a contract extension with Philadelphia in 2024 that included significant bonus money.

According to salary cap figures, the Eagles still have more than $43 million in bonus proration tied to his contract. If Philadelphia traded Brown before June 1, all of that remaining bonus money would immediately accelerate onto the 2026 salary cap as dead money.

That would create a massive cap charge of more than $43 million in a single season.

If the Eagles wait until after June 1, the rules change. NFL teams can spread the dead money across two seasons instead of one. Roughly $16 million would count against the 2026 cap. The remaining $27 million would hit the books in 2027.

The total financial hit stays the same. However, spreading it over two years makes a trade much easier to manage from a roster-building standpoint.

Why the Eagles Have Been Waiting

The June 1 rule applies differently to trades than it does to player releases.

Teams can designate certain cuts as post-June 1 transactions before the deadline arrives. Trades do not receive that same flexibility. For the Eagles to receive the cap benefits, a Brown trade must officially be processed after June 1.

That technicality has fueled widespread belief that if a trade is coming, it was always likely to happen after this deadline passed.

Brown’s absence from organized team activities this week only intensified the conversation. Quarterback Jalen Hurts also raised eyebrows when discussing Brown’s future.

“Nothing can replace all the greatness that we achieved together,” Hurts said.

Many interpreted the comment as an acknowledgment that change could be coming.

Are the Patriots Still the Favorite to Land A.J. Brown?

While no trade has been finalized, the Patriots remain the team most frequently connected to Brown.

Several reports and league insiders have suggested New England has maintained interest throughout the offseason. The Patriots have significant cap space available. They are also searching for additional weapons to support quarterback Drake Maye.

The biggest question remains compensation.

Reports have indicated Philadelphia could seek premium draft capital in return. That package could include a future first-round pick.

Other teams have also been mentioned as possible suitors, including the Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs. Even so, New England continues to appear to be the most logical landing spot.

Whether a deal ultimately happens remains to be seen. What is clear is that June 1 removes one of the biggest financial obstacles standing in the way.

For that reason alone, Eagles fans should pay close attention to what happens when the calendar flips to June.