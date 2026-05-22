Eagles Tabbed to Land 117-TD, Future HOF WR in Potential Trade for A.J. Brown

The Philadelphia Eagles may not be actively shopping A.J. Brown, but there are growing signs they are at least preparing for the possibility of life without him.

Philadelphia’s offseason decisions have fueled speculation that a post-June 1 trade could still happen. The Eagles used valuable draft capital on wide receivers, including Makai Lemon, while continuing to build depth around DeVonta Smith.

At the same time, reports surfaced that the Los Angeles Rams aggressively pursued Brown before the June 1 deadline, when moving him would have created a much more difficult salary cap situation for Philadelphia.

Now that the deadline has passed, the financial implications of a trade become significantly easier for the Eagles to manage.

According to Eagles insider Jeff Kerr, the Rams were “close” to acquiring Brown and were willing to include future draft compensation along with players who could immediately help Philadelphia compete for another Super Bowl.

That possibility becomes especially intriguing now when looking at the names Los Angeles could potentially offer in return.

Davante Adams Could Help Eagles Replace Brown Immediately

If the Eagles were to move Brown, replacing his production would be nearly impossible.

However, veteran receiver Davante Adams may be one of the few available players capable of softening that blow.

Adams, a six-time First-Team All-Pro and future Hall of Fame candidate, has been one of the NFL’s most dominant receivers over the last decade.

The veteran wideout has caught 117 career touchdowns and is coming off another productive season in which he scored 14 times.

Kerr mentioned Adams as one of the players who could be included in a potential deal, especially since the Rams would likely need to move money around after acquiring Brown’s massive contract.

From Philadelphia’s perspective, Adams would make plenty of sense on a short-term basis.

While he turns 34 this season, he remains one of football’s best route runners and red-zone targets. Pairing Adams with Smith would still give quarterback Jalen Hurts a dangerous receiving duo while allowing younger receivers like Lemon and Dontayvion Wicks more time to develop.

The Eagles also would not be tied to Adams long-term, which could help preserve future cap flexibility.

Rams Safeties Could Be Just As Valuable to Eagles

As appealing as Adams may be, the more important pieces in a potential trade package could actually come on defense.

Philadelphia’s biggest remaining roster weakness entering 2026 is safety depth, and the Rams happen to have multiple intriguing options.

Kamren Curl stands out as a natural fit in Vic Fangio’s defense.

The veteran safety recorded 122 tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions last season while showcasing the versatility to play both near the line of scrimmage and in coverage. Curl would immediately stabilize the secondary alongside rookie Andrew Mukuba.

Quentin Lake is another player who could draw serious interest from Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.

Lake recently signed an extension with Los Angeles and has quietly become one of the NFL’s more underrated defensive backs. He finished last season with 61 tackles and 10 passes defended while lining up all over the secondary.

If the Eagles ultimately decide moving Brown is the best long-term financial decision, a package involving Adams plus either Curl or Lake may be one of the few offers strong enough to truly get Philadelphia’s attention.

If anything, this type of offer would provide Roseman with leverage in a deal with other teams like the New England Patriots.