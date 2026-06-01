Eagles Trade 3-Time NFL All-Pro A.J. Brown to Super Bowl Contender

The most long-awaited deal in NFL history has happened — the Philadelphia Eagles have traded 3-time NFL All-Pro wide receiver and Super Bowl champion A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots.

“Finally! The Eagles have agreed to trade three-time Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown to the Patriots, who will send a 2028 1st-round pick and 2027 5th-round pick to Philadelphia, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on Monday afternoon. “After months of speculation, it’s about to be official: A.J. Brown is a Patriot.”

Brown has been 1 of the NFL’s dominant wide receivers throughout his career, and it’s the 2nd time he’s been traded in exchange for a 1st round pick — the Eagles sent a 1st round pick to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for Brown before the 2022 season.

“New England was one of AJ Brown’s preferred destinations, in part because of (head coach) Mike Vrabel,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Brown played for Vrabel from 2019-2021 with the Titans, and the two have maintained a connection beyond football, according to Vrabel.”

The Eagles were quick to acknowledge Brown’s contribution in his 4 seasons with the franchise, quickly posting to social media after news broke of the trade.

“Thank you for everything, A.J.,” the Eagles wrote on their official X account.