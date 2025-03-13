Eagles New RB Has 1-Word Response to Joining Super Bowl Champs

Former Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon is joining the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year contract, ESPN reported on March 12, 2025. The 26-year-old former second round pick missed the entire 2024 season with a neck injury after starting six games for Green Bay in 2023.

Dillon reacted to the news about joining the Super Bowl champions as Saquon Barkley’s backup with a one-word message posted to X, “Philly!!! 🦅”

In his first three seasons in the NFL, Dillon has rushed for 2,428 yards on 597 attempts with 16 touchdowns.

Dillon is the first free agent signing for the Eagles during this offseason. The Eagles re-signed linebacker Zach Baun and gave Barkley a more lucrative deal. Philadelphia traded away backup QB Kenny Pickett, swapping him for Cleveland Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and traded defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans in exchange for offensive lineman Kenyon Green.

AJ Dillon ‘Received Clearance From the Top Neck Specialists in the Country

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo posted on X about Dillon, “After a season out with a neck injury, RB A.J. Dillon is on his way back to the NFL. Headed to the #Eagles on a one-year deal, source says. Dillon has received clearance from the top neck specialists in the country.”

Dillon suffered a neck stinger during training camp and was placed on the injured reserve in August, ending his 2024 season before it got started. He also dealt with a similar injury in 2023.

In January 2025 he told Sports Illustrated, “I’ll be good to go next year.”

He added, “The silver lining, I guess, if you’re looking for one – it’s hard to find one and not being able to play – but I was able to have a lot of family time this year, watching my son grow up, which was pretty cool. I really wouldn’t be around for that, obviously. And I got to get back healthy and still was in here, still was able to work out and everything – I’m going to go work out after this – and get myself back in the best shape possible. I felt like I was going into last year. And so, see if I can top that and continue to go.”

The Eagles Have Just One Other RB on Their Roster

The Eagles addition of Dillon comes after free agent backup Kenneth Gainwell signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Eagles have only one other running back on their roster, Will Shipley, who will be in his second season in the NFL in 2025.

Shipley, drafted in the fourth round of the 2024 draft out of Clemson, had 30 rushing attempts for 82 yards in his rookie season. He also had 4 carries for 77 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown, in the Eagles blowout win over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game.

The Eagles run game as obviously dominated by Barkley in 2024 as he ran for 2,005 yards on 345 carries. Gainwell had 75 carries for 290 yards and a touchdown as Barkley’s backup. Gainwell signed a $1.7 million deal to move to Pennsylvania’s other NFL team for 2025, where he will join a backfield led by Jaylen Warren after the departure of Najee Harris, who is going to the Los Angeles Chargers on a one-year contract.

Along with Gainwell, the Eagles have also parted with cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, defensive lineman Milton Williams, EDGE Josh Sweat, linebacker Oren Burks and cornerback Darius Slay so far this offseason. Kick returner Britain Covey was non-tendered, the Philly Voice reported on March 12, and offensive lineman Nick Gates was released.