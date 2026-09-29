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Eagles’ Andy Dalton Gets Honest On Massive Mistake vs Bears

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Philadelphia Eagles v Baltimore Ravens
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BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 15: Andy Dalton #14 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of the preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 15, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

It took just three snaps for the veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to frustrate Philadelphia Eagles fans on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears.

When Dalton was forced to replace Jalen Hurts for a moment, he anticipated at least one play of action, which would’ve been a run in the red zone.

Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: Andy Dalton #14 of the Philadelphia Eagles congratulates Case Keenum #11 of the Chicago Bears after the game at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

“I thought they said something for an injury timeout. So I thought that I was going to be going in just at least for one play because I didn’t know exactly what it was,” Dalton told reporters after the game.

That wasn’t the case, though. Following a big hit, Hurts was evaluated for a concussion, as the NFL called for. For three plays, Hurts couldn’t take the field. That’s all it took for Dalton and the Eagles to commit a turnover and lose points in a situation where they desperately needed them.

The veteran quarterback threw an interception on third and goal.

Eagles’ Andy Dalton Gets Honest On Massive Mistake vs Bears

Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 28: Andy Dalton #14 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the third quarter of a preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 28, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

“We get down there, I can’t put ourselves in a bad position like that. I mean, costly turnover at a tough time, man. That’s points on the board,” Dalton said.

“[The Bears] schemed it up pretty good,” Dalton explained. “I obviously didn’t see the safety in the middle, and he just read my eyes. My eyes were over there, and he just made the play. Again, I can’t put our team in that situation. Costly decision.”

Eagles Drop Week 3 vs Bears

Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: Case Keenum #11 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter of the game at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Dalton is just one of many Eagles players to struggle with making positive contributions in what became a blowout loss.

Jalen Hurts admittedly didn’t play to his standard, as he threw for 153 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception.

Once again, the offensive line struggled to block, which created plenty of pressure on Hurts, and eventually affected the run game, which looked strong in the first half.

The defense had another night of struggles as well. Despite being a talented unit, the Eagles’ defense was carved up by a third-string quarterback in Case Keenum. They also struggled to force a turnover once again.

With a 27-7 loss, the Eagles move to 2-1 on the year. They have a meeting with the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday afternoon.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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