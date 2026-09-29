It took just three snaps for the veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to frustrate Philadelphia Eagles fans on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears.

When Dalton was forced to replace Jalen Hurts for a moment, he anticipated at least one play of action, which would’ve been a run in the red zone.

“I thought they said something for an injury timeout. So I thought that I was going to be going in just at least for one play because I didn’t know exactly what it was,” Dalton told reporters after the game.

That wasn’t the case, though. Following a big hit, Hurts was evaluated for a concussion, as the NFL called for. For three plays, Hurts couldn’t take the field. That’s all it took for Dalton and the Eagles to commit a turnover and lose points in a situation where they desperately needed them.

The veteran quarterback threw an interception on third and goal.

Eagles’ Andy Dalton Gets Honest On Massive Mistake vs Bears

“We get down there, I can’t put ourselves in a bad position like that. I mean, costly turnover at a tough time, man. That’s points on the board,” Dalton said.

“[The Bears] schemed it up pretty good,” Dalton explained. “I obviously didn’t see the safety in the middle, and he just read my eyes. My eyes were over there, and he just made the play. Again, I can’t put our team in that situation. Costly decision.”

Eagles Drop Week 3 vs Bears

Dalton is just one of many Eagles players to struggle with making positive contributions in what became a blowout loss.

Jalen Hurts admittedly didn’t play to his standard, as he threw for 153 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception.

Once again, the offensive line struggled to block, which created plenty of pressure on Hurts, and eventually affected the run game, which looked strong in the first half.

The defense had another night of struggles as well. Despite being a talented unit, the Eagles’ defense was carved up by a third-string quarterback in Case Keenum. They also struggled to force a turnover once again.

With a 27-7 loss, the Eagles move to 2-1 on the year. They have a meeting with the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday afternoon.