Eagles Shake Up Depth Chart With QB Decision

The Philadelphia Eagles played it close to the chest with their plan at backup quarterback for Sunday’s season opener against the Washington Commanders.

Now we know part of the reason why. They demoted last season’s backup, Tanner McKee, in favor of veteran Andy Dalton.

“The Eagles finally reveal QB2, and it’s Andy Dalton,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account.

“Andy Dalton is officially QB2 in Philadelphia,” The Philly Special’s Anthony DiBona wrote on his official X account. “Elijah Moore is inactive with Britain Covey elevated to fill the role at punt returner.”

“Eagles QB Tanner McKee is the emergency 3rd QB,” The Athletic’s Brooks Kubena wrote on his official X account. “Suggests Andy Dalton is today’s backup.”

“Andy Dalton will be the Eagles’ No. 2 against the Commanders after a competition with Tanner McKee this summer,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote on X.

QB2 Battle Predicted Before Training Camp

The Athletic’s Zach Berman singled out the battle between 15-year NFL veteran Dalton and McKee as the “fiercest” position battle headed into training camp.

“If I answered this question two months ago, I would have said safety,” Berman wrote. “Now? I’ll go with backup quarterback. When the Eagles traded for Andy Dalton, I figured the move was made to provide a veteran voice in the room and perhaps insurance if the Eagles received a compelling trade package for Tanner McKee. I did not anticipate an earnest competition for the backup quarterback job. Well, this spring showed it’s a competition. The two split work, and when asked directly if McKee is still his No. 2 quarterback, Nick Sirianni suggested no determination has been made … I’m careful not to overstate spring depth chart developments. I found this one to be a legitimate indication of a competition.”

Lengthy NFL Career for Andy Dalton

Dalton, 38, has played for 6 teams, been a 3-time Pro Bowler, and banked an incredible $114.6 million in career earnings.

Dalton was a 2nd-round pick (No. 35 overall) by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2011 NFL draft after going 36-3 as the starter for TCU, including an undefeated, 13-0 season in 2010.

With the Bengals, Dalton went 70-61-2 as the full-time starter for 9 seasons before embarking on the journeyman portion of his career, including 1-year stints with the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, and New Orleans Saints before spending the last 3 seasons with the Panthers.