Eagles QB Called Loser From Offseason Workouts

Pundits typically focus on the players who looked their best in NFL offseason workouts. But now a week removed from the Philadelphia Eagles final minicamp practice, SB Nation’s Brandon Lee Gowton dove into the players who didn’t shine at Eagles spring workouts. For Gowton, that group included new quarterback Andy Dalton.

Gowton named Dalton one of six losers from Philadelphia’s spring practices.

“But even on his best day, Dalton’s lacking arm strength was apparent as he barely completed some out routes that were tightly contested by defenders. And aside from that one day, Dalton struggled,” wrote Gowton. “Inaccurate passes were an issue and he threw multiple interceptions.

“If the Eagles determine QB2 based on merit (as opposed to experience), Dalton is on track to lose to Tanner McKee. And if Dalton isn’t the Eagles’ backup, does he even make the roster? Are they going to risk cutting Cole Payton? Or using an extra roster spot to keep four quarterbacks?”

The Eagles acquired Dalton this offseason. Philadelphia sent a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the veteran signal-caller.

Veteran QB Andy Dalton Labeled ‘Loser’ of Eagles OTAs

General manager Howie Roseman has always emphasized quarterback depth with the Eagles. He did that again this offseason.

Despite already having a starting quarterback in Jalen Hurts and quality backup with Tanner McKee, Roseman traded for Dalton.

The “Red Rifle” will come into Eagles training camp the most experienced signal-caller on the roster. Dalton has appeared in 179 NFL games, starting 169 of them. That’s over 15 years of experience.

Dalton is 84-83-2 as a starter. He hasn’t posted a winning record since 2015. But the Eagles probably have the best roster Dalton has been a part of since then. At the very least, Dalton would give the Eagles a chance to win if he had to start for an injured Hurts.

At least on paper, that’s what Dalton would bring in Philadelphia this fall. Whether he does or not, though, could be different.

It’s important to not overreact to offseason workouts. That’s particularly the case with Dalton. With his experience and age, it’s far less crucial that the backup quarterback perform well in the spring than others.

Still, it would have much better if Dalton had looked decent during June. That would have eliminated any thoughts about what the Eagles could do behind center this summer.

What Will the Eagles Decide at Quarterback After the Preseason?

Maybe Dalton’s struggles only result in McKee earning the backup job behind Hurts. Dalton could still be a valuable QB3 in case of multiple injuries behind center. The veteran would also contribute on a daily basis as a sounding board of sorts regardless of whether he is the backup or third string.

But Dalton wasn’t the only quarterback the Eagles added this spring. On Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, Philadelphia selected Cole Payton at No. 178 overall.

Payton is an intriguing prospect because of his dual-threat skills. One thing to watch with him is whether he could get snaps at a different position besides quarterback.

That could get the rookie on the field faster.

Still, if the Eagles want to keep Payton, they will have to find room for four quarterbacks. Well, that’s if Dalton is on the team.

If Dalton gives the Eagles reason not to keep, they very well might not if the team feels comfortable with Payton as a QB3.

There’s still a long way to go until the 2026 regular season. Dalton has time to secure his place in Philadelphia.

But if he struggled as badly in offseason workouts as Gowton suggested he did, Dalton might have to prove in training camp he deserves a spot with the Eagles.