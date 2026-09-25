On Monday Night Football, the Philadelphia Eagles could be facing a Chicago Bears team that is down to its third-string quarterback.

Last week, Caleb Williams went down with what turned out to be a hamstring injury. While it seems he dodged a major injury, he is still on pace to miss Week 3.

Tyson Bagent is the listed QB2 for Chicago, but he has entered concussion protocol. It’s unclear if he’ll get a chance to find clearance against the Eagles.

That leaves Case Keenum as the potential starter on Monday. This week, Keenum has been preparing as QB1 for the Bears, and he’s got a tough assignment ahead of him.

Bears’ Case Keenum Admits ‘Nervous’ Feeling Before Eagles Game

“I do get nervous, and it’s not a scared nervous; it’s an excited nervous,” Keenum told reporters earlier this week.

It’s certainly not Keenum’s first start in the league. With 11 years in the league, Keenum has started 66 out of the 80 games he appeared in. His last start came in 2023 with the Houston Texans.

Now, he’s looking at a situation where he might have to face a tough team across the board, with two top tackles in the NFL.

“You have to be on your P’s and Q’s because they’ll mix up the pressure and simulate some pressure,” Keenum explained.

“Try to get some one-on-ones there while they’re still getting everybody out in coverage. So, you know, obviously we have some history with them. I have some history with them, but you know, I think it’s going to be a heck of a football game. That’s a great defense. It really is. Up front, those are some of the best two guys up front that are playing in the game right now. All over the board, you look at playmakers that they have on that defense. So, we’ve got our work cut out for us.”

The Get-Right Game?

The Eagles’ defense is strong–and didn’t experience many changes from last season. Yet, they haven’t looked as productive.

Perhaps Monday’s action against a third-stringer could be the get-right game for Philly.

The last time Keenum played, he threw just 17 times. The veteran completed 11 passes for 62 yards and two interceptions.

The 38-year-old is playing with a talented Bears squad, but this could be the week that the Eagles’ defense comes alive and hits its stride.