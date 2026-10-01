Jalen Hurts Illegal Hit Defended by Bears Teammate

The big out-of-bounds hit on Jalen Hurts by backup linebacker D’Marco Jackson in the first half of Monday night’s loss to the Chicago Bears drew much ire from the Philadelphia Eagles and their fanbase – in addition to a 15-yard penalty.

With a potential fine heading Jackson’s way, one Bears player has stood behind Jackson and defended him amidst criticism for the out-of-bounds hit: 2025 UDFA wideout Jahdae Walker.

In a comment on Jackson’s latest instagram post, Walker commented “we don’t apologize for being physical”, followed by “he [took] to long to step outta bounds him em any…way”.

Bears WR Backs Up Teammate’s Hit on Jalen Hurts

The hit itself saw Jackson make contact with Hurts’ shoulder when he was already past the sideline, causing the Super Bowl-winning quarterback to fall back and remain face down for a short while before getting back up to his feet.

Hurts sat out the next drive, during which backup Andy Dalton through a red zone interception.

The NFL has not adjudicated further on the situation as of yet, but given the severity of the hit and the fact that it appeared in primetime on Monday Night Football, a fine – and/or perhaps even a suspension is not off the table.

After a disappointing late-week outing in Chicago, the Eagles will look to make things right in a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, where Philadelphia enter as 3.5 point underdogs.