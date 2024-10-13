The 10 Best Philadelphia Eagles QBs of All Time, Ranked

F ounded in 1933, the Philadelphia Eagles have a rich history in the NFL, marked by laudable achievements, memorable players, and notable quarterbacks.

It’s the QBs will be focusing on here. Philadelphia has had an eclectic and talented mix of signal-callers throughout its history, ranging from accurate pure passers to record-breaking dual-threats who were just as dangerous with their legs as they were with their throwing arms.

The Eagles continue to be a competitive force in the league, with a dedicated fan base and a current QB who also happens to make an appearance on this list. Here are our top choices for the best QBs in Eagles history.

*Note: All championships, awards and stats listed below are from each player’s tenure with the Eagles only. All stats/awards are from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.

10. Norm Van Brocklin

Years as an Eagle : 1958-1960

: 1958-1960 Championships & awards : NFL Championship (1960) NFL Most Valuable Player (1960) First-team All-Pro (1960) 3-time Pro Bowl selection (1958-1960) Pro Football Hall of Fame (1971)

: Iconic performance: November 6, 1960, against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Van Brocklin threw for 295 yards and 3 TDs in Philly’s 34-7 blowout win.

Van Brocklin’s tenure with Philadelphia was brief, but also extremely successful. He led the team to an NFL Championship in 1960, defeating the legendary Green Bay Packers. Known for his strong arm and deep passing skills, Van Brocklin led the NFL in game-winning drives his final two years with the Eagles in 1959 and 1960. He threw for 2,471 yards and 24 TDs in his MVP-winning season in 1960, and is often remembered as one of the best quarterbacks of his era.

9. Tommy Thompson

Years as an Eagle : 1941-1950

: 1941-1950 Championships & awards : 2-time NFL champion (1948, 1949) Second-team All-Pro (1948) Pro Bowl selection (1942)

: Iconic performance: December 12, 1948, Thompson tossed 4 TDs and went 16-21 for 258 yards in a 45-21 Eagles dub over the Lions.

One of Philly’s more successful early QBs, Thompson played 88 total games with the Eagles, staring 44. Thompson had a 3-0 record in postseason play, leading the team to two championships in the 1940s. Thompson’s legacy is often overlooked, but he played a significant role in the Eagles’ history, especially during a formative period for the franchise. He threw for over 10,300 yards during a period when running the ball was all the rage. That currently ranks 7th all-time in Eagles history.

8. Norm Snead

Years as an Eagle : 1964-1970

: 1964-1970 Championships & awards : Pro Bowl selection (1965)

: Iconic performance: September 28, 1969, Snead threw for 335 yards and 5 TD passes in the Eagles’ 47-27 win over the Steelers.

Snead, who is currently ranked 5th on the Eagles all-time passing yardage list with 15,672 yards, led 10 game-winning drives during his seven seasons with the team. He started 85 games for Philadelphia, and while the team didn’t win a ton of them (he had a 28-50-3 record as an Eagles starter), he did throw for 111 TDs, and he led the team on 10 game-winning drives. His best season came in 1967, when he threw for 3,399 yards and 29 scores.

6. Michael Vick

Years as an Eagle : (2009-2013)

: (2009-2013) Awards : NFL Comeback Player of the Year (2010) Pro Bowl selection (2010) Bert Bell Award (2010)

: Iconic performance: Week 3 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, in his first season with the Eagles, Vick tossed 3 TDs and ran for another in a dominant 28-3 win.

Vick, who was known for his dual-threat abilities, brought a strong passing game along with impressive rushing stats with him during his time with the Eagles. He had a standout year in 2010, completing 233 of 372 passes for 3,018 yards, with 21 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, winning the league’s Comeback Player of the Year award. His 9,984 passing yards is No. 8 on the team’s all-time passing yardage list and he also holds the No. 4 spot on Philly’s QB rushing yardage list.

6. Jalen Hurts

Years as an Eagle : 2020-

: 2020- Awards : Second-team All-Pro (2022) 2-time Pro Bowl selection (2022, 2023) Bert Bell Award (2022)

: Iconic performance: Hurts showcased both his arm and his legs in the Eagles’ Week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in 2022, when he threw for 333 yards and a score while rushing for two more TDs in an Eagles win.

Hurts has made significant strides in his career since being drafted by Philly in the second round in 2020. He led the Eagles to Super Bowl 57 following a successful 2022 campaign, where he threw for 304 yards and ran for a Super Bowl record 3 TDs, totaling 4 touchdowns in the game​. Additionally, he became the first QB to throw a TD while also rushing for three or more scores in the Big Game. Hurts is also currently rewriting the Eagles’ record books. In 2023, he tied for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in NFL history with 15, and also became the first QB to have 10+ rushing scores in three consecutive seasons. And he’s still just 26 years old.

5. Carson Wentz

Years as an Eagle : 2016-2020

: 2016-2020 Championships & awards : Super Bowl champion (2017) Second-team All-Pro (2017) Pro Bowl selection (2017) Bert Bell Award (2017)

: Iconic performance: Wentz went 21-30 for 304 yards and 4 passing TDs in a 34-7 Eagles home win over the Cardinals.

Drafted second overall in 2016, Wentz threw for a ton of yards in his five seasons with the team. He had an MVP-caliber season in 2017 before suffering a devastating knee injury, when he threw for 3,296 yards and 33 touchdowns in just 13 games. He was a big reason the team made it to Super Bowl 52 that year, although another QB would wind up winning it — more on that guy in a bit. Wentz had a record of 35-32-1 as a starter with Philly, and his 16,811 passing yards (4th) and 111 passing TDs (4th) both rank in the team’s top 10.

4. Nick Foles

Years as an Eagle : 2012-2014, 2017-2018

: 2012-2014, 2017-2018 Championships & awards : Super Bowl Champion (2018) Super Bowl MVP (2018) Pro Bowl Selection (2013)

: Iconic performance: Foles led the Eagles to a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots on February 4, 2018, going 28-of-43 for 373 yards, 3 touchdowns and an interception. He also caught a TD pass in the game.

The QB who brought the only Lombardi Trophy to Philadelphia deserves a spot in the top 5 for a few reasons. Foles was named Super Bowl MVP for his outstanding performance against the Patriots, becoming the first quarterback to both throw and catch a touchdown in a Super Bowl. Foles’ legend took off when he took over after starter Carson Wentz was injured late in the regular season, and it grew when he went 4-2 in the playoffs, tossing 11 TDs to just 5 INTs. He’ll always be beloved in Philly after that remarkable 2006-07 run.

3. Ron Jaworski

Years as an Eagle : 1977-1986

: 1977-1986 Awards : NFC Player of the Year (1980) Pro Bowl (1980)

: Iconic performance: December 23, 1979, in the NFC wild card round against the Chicago Bears at home, Jaworski threw for 204 yards and 2 TDs in his first playoff win with the Eagles.

During his time with the Eagles, Jaworski — dubbed “Jaws” by fans — became one of the most beloved figures in the team’s history. He led the Eagles to their first-ever Super Bowl appearance in the 1980 season, where they lost to the Raiders, 27-10. It was in 1980 that Jaworski had the best year of his career, earning him NFC Player of the Year honors. He threw for 3,529 yards and 27 touchdowns that year, finishing as the runner-up in the NFL MVP voting. Jaws also threw for 26,963 yards during his time with the team, which currently ranks 2nd in franchise history.

2. Randall Cunningham

Years as an Eagle : 1985-1995

: 1985-1995 Awards : NFL Player of the Year (1988, 1990) UPI NFC Offensive Player of the Year (1990) NFL Comeback Player of the Year (1992) Second-team All-Pro (1988) 3-time Pro Bowl selection (1988–1990)

: Iconic performance: In the November 4, 1990 game against the Patriots, Cunningham made NFL history when he became the first QB to rush for more than 100 yards and pass for 4 TDs in the same game in the Eagles’ 48-20 win.

One of the most dynamic quarterbacks in NFL history, Cunningham had a legendary career with the Eagles. He compiled a 63-43-1 record in 107 starts with the team. Known for his dual-threat ability, Cunningham amassed 4,482 rushing yards and 32 rushing scores in his 122 games. An amazingly talented athlete ahead of his time, he led the Eagles in rushing for four seasons (1987-1990), which is a rare feat for a quarterback, particularly at that time. He’s currently 3rd on the team’s all-time passing leaders list in both TDs (150) and yardage (22,877 yards).

1. Donovan McNabb

Years as an Eagle : 1999-2009

: 1999-2009 Awards : 6-time Pro Bowl selection

: Iconic performance: December 5, 2004, McNabb out-dueled the Packers and Brett Favre, throwing for 464 yards, 5 TDs and no INTs in the Eagles’ 47-17 win.

The winningest quarterback in Philadelphia history, McNabb had a distinguished career with the Eagles from 1999-2009, and he holds several franchise records, including most passing yards (32,873), passing TDs (216), completions (2,801) and attempts (4,746). Under his leadership, the Eagles went to five NFC Championship games (2001-004, 2008), also making an appearance in Super Bowl 39, which the team lost to Patriots. His 22 game-winning drives are also tops in team history, as is his 92-49-1 overall record with the team. McNabb was inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.

