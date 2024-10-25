The 10 Best Eagles Running Backs of All Time, Ranked

Running backs have played a key role in defining Philadelphia Eagles history, often serving as game-changers who shift momentum and propel the team forward.

From Steve Van Buren to LeSean McCoy, the Eagles have had a remarkable lineup of running backs throughout their history. These players not only racked up impressive stats but also made unforgettable plays that shaped the franchise’s legacy. But who stands out as the best?

Choosing the top 10 running backs in Eagles history wasn’t an easy task. We focused on players who made a significant impact during their time in Philadelphia, taking into account their performances in both the regular season and the playoffs. Here’s a look at the running backs who made the list.

10. Billy Ray Barnes

Years as an Eagle: 1957-1961



1957-1961 Championships and Awards: 1-time NFL Champion 3-time Pro Bowl

Career regular season stats: 60 games 2,391 rushing yards 20 rushing touchdowns

Career postseason stats: 1 game 42 rushing yards

Iconic performance: November 1, 1959, in a game against Washington, he rushed for 163 yards on 12.54 yards per attempt with a touchdown.

Barnes was part of the Eagles’ NFL Championship-winning team in 1960 and earned three Pro Bowl honors while rushing for 2,391 yards with 20 touchdowns during his time in Philly, allowing him to just barely crack our list of the top 10 best Eagles running backs of all time.

9. Darren Sproles

Years as an Eagle: 2014-2019



2014-2019 Championships and Awards: 1-time Super Bowl Champion 3-time Pro Bowl

Career regular season stats: 61 games 1,331 rushing yards 12 rushing touchdowns

Career postseason stats: 2 games 25 rushing yards

Iconic performance: October 30, 2016, in a game against the Dallas Cowboys, he rushed for 86 yards on 5.73 yards per attempt.

Sproles was on the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning team in 2018 and earned three Pro Bowl selections as an Eagle. His versatility as a returner and playmaking ability solidify his legacy within the franchise and land him at the No. 9 spot on our list.

8. Tom Woodeshick

Years as an Eagle: 1963-1971



1963-1971 Championships and Awards: 1-time Pro Bowl

Career regular season stats: 111 games 3,563 rushing yards 21 rushing touchdowns

Iconic performance: September 22, 1968, in a game against the New York Giants, he rushed for 129 yards on 8.6 yards per attempt with a touchdown.

Woodeshick holds the franchise record for games played by a running back with 111 games and ranks 10th in franchise history with 3,563 rushing yards while adding 21 rushing touchdowns. His impressive longevity along with one Pro Bowl selection as an Eagle earn him the No. 8 spot on our list.

7. Timmy Brown

Years as an Eagle: 1960-1967



1960-1967 Championships and Awards: 2-time NFL Champion 3-time Pro Bowl

Career regular season stats: 96 games 3,703 rushing yards 29 rushing touchdowns

Career postseason stats: 1 game

Iconic performance: November 7, 1965, in a game against the Cleveland Browns, he rushed for 186 yards on 11.63 yards per attempt with a touchdown.

Brown rushed for 3,703 yards and scored 29 touchdowns during his career with the Eagles. A two-time NFL Champion and three-time Pro Bowler, his contributions were pivotal in elevating the team’s performance in the 1960s. These achievements earned him the No. 7 spot on our list.

6. Duce Staley

Years as an Eagle: 1997-2003



1997-2003 Career regular season stats: 98 games 4,807 rushing yards 22 rushing touchdowns

Career postseason stats: 7 games 384 rushing yards 2 rushing touchdowns

Iconic performance: The “Pickle Juice Game” against the Dallas Cowboys on September 3, 2000, where he rushed for 201 yards. Due to the sweltering Texas heat, the Eagles used pickle juice to keep the team hydrated and prevent them from cramping.

Staley ranks fifth all-time in rushing yards for the Eagles and 10th in rushing touchdowns. His electrifying style earned him a devoted fan base, who loved to cheer “DUCE!” During his tenure, he also made a memorable appearance in the epic “Pickle Game,” where he ran for over 200 yards while drinking pickle juice on the sideline. Staley’s impressive contributions to the franchise secure him the No. 6 spot on our list.

5. Ricky Watters

Years as an Eagle: 1995-1997



1995-1997 Championships and Awards: 2-time Pro Bowl

Career regular season stats: 48 games 3,794 rushing yards 31 rushing touchdowns

Career postseason stats: 3 games 145 rushing yards 1 touchdown

Iconic performance: Watter’s most iconic performance as an Eagle was on October 20, 1996, in a game against the Miami Dolphins, where he rushed for 173 yards on 6.92 yards per attempt with a touchdown in the Eagles’ 35-28 victory.

Watters recorded 3,794 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns, placing him seventh all-time in franchise history for both categories. Though his time with the Eagles was relatively brief, he ranks higher on the all-time rushing list than several players who spent more years with the team. His significant impact during his tenure earns him the No. 5 spot on our list.

4. Wilbert Montgomery

Years as an Ea gle: 1977-1984

Championships and Awards: 2-time Pro Bowl

Career regular season stats: 100 games 6,538 rushing yards 45 rushing touchdowns

Career postseason stats: 7 games 518 rushing yards 6 touchdowns

Iconic performance: In the 1980 NFC Championship Game against the Dallas Cowboys, Montgomery rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ 20-7 victory, sending the Eagles to the 1981 Super Bowl.

Montgomery was a two-time Pro Bowler during his career with the Eagles. He rushed for 6,538 yards and scored 45 rushing touchdowns. His total ranks second in franchise history, only behind LeSean McCoy. Montgomery had a massive 194 rushing yards in the 1980 NFC Championship Game to help lead the Eagles past the Cowboys and into the 1981 Super Bowl, adding to his prestige and securing his position as the No. 4 running back on our list.

3. Steve Van Buren

Years as an Eagle: 1944-1951



1944-1951 Championships and Awards: 2-time NFL Champion 5-time First-Team All-Pro



Career regular season stats: 83 games 5,860 rushing yards 69 rushing touchdowns

Career postseason stats: 4 games 365 rushing yards 2 touchdowns

Iconic performance: On December 19, 1948, in the 1948 NFL Championship Game against the Chicago Cardinals, he ran for 98 yards and scored the only touchdown in the Eagles’ 7–0 win.

Van Buren won two NFL Championships and had five First-Team All-Pro selections. In 83 regular-season games, he ran for 5,860 yards and scored 69 rushing touchdowns. It is hard to leave Van Buren out of the top two spots on our list because, let’s face it, he was a winner. But unfortunately, those championships came pre-Super Bowl era and don’t hold as much weight as players who played during the harder-hitting Super Bowl era, landing him at the No. 3 spot on our list.

2. Brian Westbrook

Years as an Eagle: 2003-2009



2003-2009 Championships and Awards: 1-time First-Team All-Pro 2-time Pro-Bowl

Career regular season stats: 107 games 5,995 rushing yards 37 rushing touchdowns

Career postseason stats: 11 games 591 rushing yards 3 touchdowns

Iconic performance: On October 26, 2008, he returned from a rib and ankle injury to record 167 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns, plus 42 receiving yards, in a game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Westbrook established himself as one of the Eagles’ all-time greats, earning one First-Team All-Pro selection and two Pro Bowl nods. He ran for 5,995 yards and 37 touchdowns while also recording 3,790 receiving yards, making him the franchise’s leader in yards from scrimmage while also being third in total rushing yards. Westbrook played a crucial role on several competitive Eagles teams, including one that reached the Super Bowl, earning him the No. 2 spot on our list.

1.LeSean McCoy

Years as an Eagle: 2009-2014



2009-2014 Championships and Awards: 4-time First-Team All-Pro 3-time Pro-Bowl

Career regular season stats: 90 games 6,792 rushing yards 44 rushing touchdowns

Career postseason stats: 3 games 147 rushing yards 1 touchdown

Iconic performance: During the 2013 “Snow Bowl” against the Detroit Lions, he rushed for 217 yards, setting a franchise record for rushing yards in a single game.

McCoy is undeniably the crown jewel of Eagles running backs. He ran for a staggering 6,792 yards, paired with 44 touchdowns in just 90 games. McCoy’s agility and explosive playmaking earned him four First-Team All-Pro selections and three Pro Bowl nods. Despite the team’s struggles during his time with the Eagles and Chip Kelly inexplicably trading him to the Buffalo Bills for Kiko Alonso, his undeniable talent and impact on the field elevate him to the top of our list.

