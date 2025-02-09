Eagles Make Shocking Roster Move Before Super Bowl

The human body and its ability to heal is never more fully on display than on Sundays in the NFL, when the biggest, fastest and strongest men in the world slam into each other hundreds and thousands of times and, somehow, keep getting back up … until they don’t.

When Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Brandon Graham suffered a triceps tendon tear in a Week 12 win over the Los Angeles Rams, it was Graham himself who broke the news his season was over.

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Ashley Sullivan reported Graham was emotional in the locker room following the game.

“I’m out for the season,” Graham told reporters after the game. “… If I had to go out like this, I gave it everything I got.”

For Graham, 36 years old, that didn’t turn out to be true. He’ll get one more chance to give, and it’ll come in the biggest game of his life when the Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on February 9 after the the Eagles miraculously put him back on the active roster on February 8.

“We have activated DE Brandon Graham from Injured Reserve, elevated FB Khari Blasingame and LB Nicholas Morrow for the game, and have placed OL Nick Gates on Injured Reserve,” the Eagles posted on their official X account.

It was a shocking turn of events for one of the most beloved defensive players in franchise history.

Graham Prepared to Play in Third Super Bowl

This will be Graham’s third Super Bowl for the Eagles, and his strip sack of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady with 2:21 remaining in Super Bowl LII gave the ball back to Philadelphia and helped seal the first Super Bowl win in franchise history.

He also played in the Eagles’ 38-35 loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII following the 2022 season.

Graham was the 2009 Big Ten Most Valuable Player and selected by the Eagles in the first round (No. 16 overall) of the 2010 NFL draft out of Michigan. He earned NFL All-Pro honors in 2016 and made the Pro Bowl in 2020.

Graham Could Be Playing in Final NFL Game

There’s a good chance that the Super Bowl ends up being the final game for Graham, who is playing on a 1-year, $4 million contract and has $97.7 million in career earnings,

Before the season, Graham told ESPN’s Tim McManus would be the last one of his NFL career.

It’s my last year, man,” Graham said during training camp on July 24. “So, I’m just trying to soak it all in, trying to enjoy every day, trying to give it everything. No stone unturned.”

Graham holds Philadelphia’s franchise record with 5.5 career postseason sacks as well as the franchise record with 206 career games. He’s also third in Eagles history with 76.5 career sacks.