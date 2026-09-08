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Eagles’ Brandon Graham Makes Final Decision on Potential 2026 Return: Report

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Brandon Graham Philadelphia Eagles
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Veteran defensive end Brandon Graham officially retired from the NFL Tuesday morning according to NBC Philadelphia's John Clark.

With uncertainty surrounding free agent acquisition Jonathan Greenard entering the regular season, questions of whether the Philadelphia Eagles could bring back veteran defensive end Brandon Graham have resurfaced. Graham came out of retirement to return to the Eagles last October.

The 38-year-old has made his decision about the 2026 season much earlier this year. However, he will not be returning.

NBC Philadelphia’s John Clark reported Graham announced Tuesday morning he will not play this season. Instead, he will retire again.

Brandon Graham announced that he is officially done this morning. He is retired after 16 seasons,” wrote Clark on X.

“He said this at a Jefferson Health even this morning in Philly.”

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers and a variety of other NFL teams. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

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Eagles’ Brandon Graham Makes Final Decision on Potential 2026 Return: Report

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