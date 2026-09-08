Eagles’ Brandon Graham Makes Final Decision on Potential 2026 Return: Report

Brandon Graham announced that he is officially done this morning. He is retired after 16 seasons,” wrote Clark on X.
“He said this at a Jefferson Health even this morning in Philly.”
Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers and a variety of other NFL teams. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb
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Veteran defensive end Brandon Graham officially retired from the NFL Tuesday morning according to NBC Philadelphia's John Clark.
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