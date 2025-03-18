Eagles Get Sad News on 2-Time Super Bowl Champion Edge Rusher

Of all the moments in the almost 100-year history of the Philadelphia Eagles franchise, Brandon Graham authored the one that stands above the rest.

Graham’s legendary 15-year career came to an end on March 18 when he announced his retirement after spending his entire career with the Eagles and winning 2 Super Bowls, including an upset of the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII in which his strip sack of quarterback Tom Brady with 2:12 remaining gave the ball back to the Eagles and sealed the first Super Bowl win in franchise history.

Graham, 36 years old, played his final game was a blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on February 9 and became emotional during the announcement.

“I gave everything I had in this,” Graham said. “I don’t have (any) regrets … that’s one thing I tell the young boys. Don’t have any regrets … 15 years ago I walked into this city as a young man with dreams. Big dreams. A little bit of nervousness and a whole lot of fire in my heart. I had no idea, back then, what this journey would bring. I didn’t know how many times I would be tested. I didn’t know how much I would grow and I surely didn’t know how much I would fall in love with these fans and this team.”

Graham was the 2009 Big Ten Most Valuable Player and selected by the Eagles in the first round (No. 16 overall) of the 2010 NFL draft out of Michigan. He earned NFL All-Pro honors in 2016 and made the Pro Bowl in 2020.

Graham owns the Eagles franchise record for most games played (206) and is third on the franchise’s career list for sacks (76.5).

Graham Made Miracle Return to Super Bowl

When Graham went down with a torn triceps in Week 12, it not only seemed like his season was over but so was his career.

“Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham will miss the remainder of the season, he told reporters Sunday night, after tearing his triceps during Philadelphia’s 37-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote on November 24. “Graham, a longtime team captain, has played his entire 15-year NFL career in Philadelphia.”

Graham was playing on a 1-year, $4 million contract he signed in March 2024 but made a surprise return to play against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

“One of the best to ever wear the midnight green,” the Philadelphia Eagles wrote on their official X account. “Thank you for 15 incredible seasons, Brandon Graham. Congratulations on an amazing NFL career.”

“Thank you for everything Brandon Graham,” Barstool Philly wrote on its official X account. “Legend for life.”

Eagles Have to Reload at Edge Rusher in 2025

Graham is one of 2 veteran edge rushers the Eagles have watched leave the franchise following the 2024 season.

Super Bowl hero Josh Sweat left for a 4-year, $76.4 million free agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals on March 10. The Eagles are trying to replace Graham and Sweat with a group of largely unproven edge rushers still on the roster and a pair of free agent signings in Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari.