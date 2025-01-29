Hi, Subscriber

Eagles Get Shocking Injury Update Before Super Bowl

Brandon Graham
Getty
Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Brandon Graham.

When Philadelphia Eagles veteran edge rusher Brandon Graham went down with a torn triceps in Week 12, it not only seemed like Graham’s season was over but, in all likelihood, so was his time in Philadelphia.

“Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham will miss the remainder of the season, he told reporters Sunday night, after tearing his triceps during Philadelphia’s 37-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote on November 24. “Graham, a longtime team captain, has played his entire 15-year NFL career in Philadelphia.”

Graham, 36 years old, is playing on a 1-year, $4 million contract he signed in March 2024 and now, at the 11th hour, might make a surprise return for the Eagles when they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on February 9.

“No firm update on Brandon Graham’s status on 94.1 WIP tonight,” PHLY’s Zach Berman wrote on his official X account on January 28. “He said he’s taking it ‘one day at a time.’ ”

“I ain’t heard nothing, man,” Graham said. “I’m just excited to be here, excited for this team, excited for this moment … I feel good. …This has been the easiest injury, I’d say, out of the injuries I’ve had. Upper body stuff is a little bit easier. ….It’s just making sure I’m building muscle, I’m getting stronger and doing the right things to where I’m not re-hurting it. We’ll see what the docs say, see what’s going on, and go from there.”

Graham Trying to Play in Third Super Bowl

Graham has played in the Super Bowl twice for the Eagles, and his strip sack of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady with 2:21 remaining in Super Bowl LII gave the ball back to Philadelphia and helped seal the first Super Bowl win in franchise history.

He also played in the Eagles’ 38-35 loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII following the 2022 season.

Graham had 3.5 sacks on the season before his injury, including a sack of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in Week 12 before he was hurt.

Graham was the 2009 Big Ten Most Valuable Player and selected by the Eagles in the first round (No. 16 overall) of the 2010 NFL draft out of Michigan. He earned NFL All-Pro honors in 2016 and made the Pro Bowl in 2020.

Graham has $97.7 million in career earnings through the 2024 season.

Eagles Could Lose Multiple Edge Rushers in 2025

While the Eagles had the NFL’s best defense in 2024, they did so without an elite edge rusher outside of Josh Sweat, who could also be out the door alongside Graham next season.

While Nolan Smith is emerging talent on the outside, it’s still Sweat who makes the engine move for the Eagles with rushing the passer from the outside.

Pro Football Network currently has Sweat listed as the No. 3 overall NFL free agent available in 2025 and with the Eagles staring down just $18.9 million in projected salary cap space next season and Sweat projected to land a 3-year, $45 million contract, it doesn’t seem viable for him to stay in Philly.

From PFN: “The lack of elite pass-rushers in this class boosts Sweat’s overall value in free agency, given the impact the pass rush can have on a game. Also playing into Sweat’s hands is an impressive 16.8% tackle rate, which makes him the most all-around pass-rush weapon in free agency this year.”

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

